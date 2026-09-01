A Nigerian student identified as Felix_the_SUG became the subject of online mockery after a photo of him holding his project paperwork surfaced on X

The viral image was posted by another user, Vector_olal, with a caption that drew ridicule rather than celebration towards Felix

Felix fired back at his critics, revealing that he did not graduate with his History Department set in 2023 and explaining the real story behind the photo

Felix, a Nigerian university student who goes by the handle Felix_the_SUG on X, has responded to widespread mockery after a photo of him holding his final year project paperwork went viral on the platform.

The image was first shared by a user named Vector_olal, who posted it with the caption "I just did my final year project defence."

Delayed Nigerian graduate shares his academic story online. Photo credit: @Felix_the_SUG/X.

Source: Twitter

Rather than serving as a straightforward announcement, the post appeared designed to invite ridicule, drawing attention to Felix in a way that sparked a wave of negative comments online.

Felix Speaks Out on His Academic Journey

Felix broke his silence with a frank and emotional response, addressing those who found humour in his situation.

He acknowledged that he did not finish alongside his History Department classmates in 2023, but pushed back firmly against any suggestion that the delay reflected a lack of effort or dedication.

"You can laugh at the picture, but you don't know the story behind it. I didn't graduate with my set in the History Department in 2023 not because I was lazy or unserious, but u chose to make mockery of me. You're laughing at someone who fell behind but refused to give up," he wrote.

His words struck a chord with many Nigerians online, particularly those familiar with the academic pressures that cause students to fall behind, from financial constraints and family challenges to institutional hurdles that rarely make headlines.

Reactions to Felix's Clap Back

What began as a moment of public ridicule quickly shifted in Felix's favour, with several users rallying behind him after his response circulated widely.

Oma said:

"What started as mockery has turned out to be a blessing for you. Congratulations boss."

Yun wrote:

"Every disappointment is a blessing. I'll say he did you a good thing by even bringing you back to limelight. You have to use this opportunity to grow your page and be up again."

Hem added:

"Congratulations bro, resilience paid. And y’all shouting for the post to be deleted, bad Pr is Pr too. Hopefully positives come out of it."

See the post below:

Man speaks about graduate criticized for wig

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man revealed how he gave financial support to a young lady who faced online mockery over her wig on graduation day.

He urged the public to show empathy and condemned ridicule aimed at people going through hardship.

Source: Legit.ng