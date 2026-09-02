OPay issued formal legal notices to three social media users accused of false claims

The company demanded that the users delete the publications, issue clear retractions and tender unreserved apologies

OPay warned that it would pursue legal action against individuals who create, share or amplify false information

OPay Digital Services Limited has issued legal warnings to three social media users over publications claiming that the fintech company would go on a long, indefinite break.

The notices, dated August 31 and September 1, 2026, were issued to users on X and TikTok following posts the company said falsely advised customers to withdraw funds from their OPay accounts.

OPay has threatened legal action against social media users Photo: Opay

Source: Twitter

The individuals targeted by the notices are:

Adamu B. Garba II (@adamugarba) – X Viralgrabtvng (@viralgrabtvng) – TikTok Cute Hafserh (@haifah_er_abba) – X

OPay's Chief Legal Counsel, Akinfolabi Moses Rokosu, signed the legal notices issued to the social media users.

OPay demands deletion, apology

In the notice to Adamu Garba, OPay alleged that he published a post on August 30 claiming that the company would be going on a "long indefinite break" and advised customers to remove funds from their OPay accounts.

The fintech also accused Garba of promoting an alternative wallet, Crowwe Wallet, alongside the disputed publication.

OPay described the publication as false, malicious, unlawful, libellous and defamatory, alleging that it was calculated to damage the company's goodwill, reputation and commercial interests.

The company demanded that the publication be permanently deleted before 11:59 p.m. WAT on September 1, 2026.

It also demanded a clear retraction and an unreserved apology.

TikTok account receives similar warning from Opay

OPay also issued a legal notice to TikTok account @viralgrabtvng over a publication it said was made on August 30.

The company alleged that the account falsely informed the public that OPay would be going on a long, indefinite break and advised customers to withdraw their funds.

OPay demanded that the publication be permanently removed from the TikTok account and any other platform where it may have been disseminated.

The company further demanded a retraction and an unreserved apology.

OPay demands apologies from social media users over posts Photo: Opay

Source: UGC

OPay warns another X user

A similar notice dated August 31 was issued to Cute Hafserh, who uses the X handle @haifah_er_abba.

OPay alleged that Hafserh published information claiming that the fintech would embark on an indefinite break and advised customers to withdraw their money.

The company described the publication as false, malicious, unlawful, libellous and defamatory and demanded its immediate removal.

Company threatens legal action

Across the notices, OPay warned that it would take all appropriate legal action and pursue available remedies if the recipients continued to publish or disseminate the disputed information.

The fintech also said it was actively monitoring and documenting publications concerning its operations.

The company said in a separate statement:

"We’ve issued more warnings today to individuals who spread false information about OPay."

OPay added that it is licensed and remains operational, warning social media users against creating, sharing or amplifying what it considers misinformation about the company.

The latest legal notices follow the circulation of social media claims about OPay's operations and advice to customers to withdraw funds from their accounts.

Opay to give Nigerians chance to become part owner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that OPay, one of Nigeria's largest fintech companies, is weighing a share listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) that would give domestic investors direct access to its business for the first time, according to people familiar with the matter.

The planned NGX listing is expected to be announced formally in the near future.

It runs alongside separate preparations for a potential initial public offering in the United States, where the company is targeting a valuation of roughly $4 billion.

Source: Legit.ng