The Reform NYSC Coalition praised Katsina Governor Dikko Radda's decision to renovate the state's NYSC orientation camp

The coalition urged governors across all 36 states and the FCT to fix dilapidated camps, citing overcrowding and poor sanitation

NYSC Director-General Brigadier-General Olakunle Nafiu's recent visit to Katsina was also commended by the coalition

A non-partisan group focused on corps members' welfare, the Reform NYSC Coalition, has praised Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda for committing to renovate facilities at the state's National Youth Service Corps orientation camp, calling the move a model every other governor in the country should replicate.

The coalition made its position known in a statement signed by Comrade Francis Nwogu, released on Wednesday, September 2.

Coalition Backs Radda's Camp Renovation, Calls on All 36 Governors to Act

Source: Twitter

The group said the governor's decision would improve orientation quality, protect the health of young graduates, and reinforce the scheme's role in bridging Nigeria's ethnic and regional divides.

Why the coalition is speaking out

The Reform NYSC Coalition noted that poor conditions remain widespread across orientation camps in Nigeria, with many sites still struggling with overcrowding, inadequate sanitation, and failing amenities that work against the programme's core objectives.

"We commend His Excellency, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, for listening to the long-standing calls for improved infrastructure at the NYSC camp in Katsina. This decision demonstrates leadership that understands the critical role of the National Youth Service Corps in nation-building," the statement read.

The group stressed that state governments cannot leave the burden of camp maintenance entirely to the federal government, arguing that governors must step up and complement federal efforts.

It called on the Nigerian Governors' Forum to treat NYSC camps as priority infrastructure.

"We urge all governors across the 36 states and the FCT to emulate this example by fixing dilapidated orientation camps in their domains. Corps members deserve decent accommodation, functional facilities, and a conducive environment that reflects the dignity of national service," Nwogu said.

Coalition commends NYSC leadership

Beyond the Katsina renovation, the coalition also praised NYSC Director-General Brigadier-General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu for his engagement with state governments.

His recent visit to Katsina, where he highlighted the state's peaceful atmosphere and the mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of graduates, was cited as evidence of focused leadership.

The group argued that corps members contribute significantly to education, healthcare, and community development in rural areas, particularly in communities facing shortages of doctors, nurses, and teachers, making investment in their welfare a matter of national interest.

"Governor Radda's intervention is not just about buildings; it is about valuing the lives and service of thousands of young Nigerians who leave their homes every year to contribute to the development of host communities," Nwogu added.

The coalition said it would continue engaging governments and NYSC management until orientation camps across Nigeria meet acceptable standards of safety, comfort, and functionality, describing improved camps as a direct investment in national cohesion and human capital.

FG urged to increase NYSC funding

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of former corps members and civil society groups urged the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocations to the National Youth Service Corps and carry out urgent repairs to orientation camps across Nigeria, warning against reform proposals that could push the Scheme's annual costs above N1 trillion.

The Association of Former Members of the NYSC, working alongside civil society organisations under the Reform NYSC Campaign (RNC), said that fixing deteriorating infrastructure and improving the welfare of serving corps members must come before any broader restructuring of the Scheme.

Source: Legit.ng