Cubana Chiefpriest Stands by Controversial Remarks About Imo and Other States, Many React
- Cubana Chief Priest stood by his controversial remarks about Imo State's wealth after significant online backlash
- The celebrity businessman pointed to property values in Owerri running into hundreds of millions and billions of naira as proof
- Cubana went further to boast about Imo producing the highest number of superstars in the country
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Cubana Chief Priest is not backing down. The celebrity businessman has reaffirmed his earlier claims about Imo State being home to serious wealth, doubling down in a new video after his initial comments sparked widespread debate online.
His original remarks, suggesting that people from Imo were doing exceptionally well financially and that others were essentially taking notes, had already set social media alight.
Rather than walk any of it back, Cubana used the follow-up to go even further.
What Cubana Chief Priest Said About Owerri
Speaking in the new video, Cubana pointed to the property market in Owerri as evidence of the state's financial standing, noting that real estate in certain parts of the city commands prices in the hundreds of millions, even billions of naira.
He also referenced business activity and power generation as indicators of how well the state has been doing for years, adding that much of this success has simply not been publicised.
"We've been keeping it on a low," he said.
He also made the case that Owerri functions as a destination city, where people who have made their money elsewhere come to spend and enjoy themselves.
Cubana then turned his attention to his generation specifically, contrasting them with their predecessors and insisting that what his set has achieved is in a class of its own.
"Our fathers, our forefathers, they no pressure una, but you see this our set, we're doing fantastically well for ourselves. And what we're doing, you guys cannot do. You can only learn from us," he said.
Chiefpriest Defends His Earlier Remarks
Addressing the pushback he received, Cubana clarified that his position was never about denying that other people had money.
His argument, he maintained, is that few can match the lifestyle and the way Imo people spend and celebrate.
"I no say una no get money, wetin I talk be say una no fit get kind do the kind of things wey we dey do. If una say I dey lie, make one of una buy that rainbow wey my brother, Vintage Deluxe Interiors, collect to celebrate himself," he stated.
He went on to credit Imo people with setting the standard on lifestyle, PR culture, and star power, claiming the state has produced the highest number of superstars in the entire country.
He wrapped up by nudging his followers to stream his new song.
See Cubana Chiefpriest's controversial clip on Instagram:
Chiefpriest shows off new US mansion
Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest became a landlord in the United States.
He announced on social media that he purchased a home in Houston, Texas, for the benefit of his children.
In a video shared on his social media page, the flamboyant entertainer revealed that the decision was driven entirely by his family situation rather than any personal desire to relocate.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.