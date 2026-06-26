A video from Apostle Joshua Selman's surprise birthday celebration in the UK has surfaced online

The popular cleric expressed shock after he saw the way he was celebrated during a ministration

Selman's reaction and the congregation's show of love have stirred heartwarming reactions online

It was a moment of celebration in the Christian community as popular clerics, gospel singers, and followers gathered to honour popular Nigerian televangelist and teacher, Apostle Joshua Selman, on his birthday.

Selman, who is the founder of Eternity Network International (ENI), also known as Koinonia Global, turned a new age on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Apostle Joshua Selman’s reaction to birthday cake generates buzz. Credit: koinoniaglobal/officialdaviddam

Source: Instagram

To celebrate the popular clergyman, who made headlines over rumours about his marital status, a video from a Christian gathering in Liverpool, the UK, showed the moment a surprised birthday celebration was organised for Selman.

The highlight was the cleric's reaction as he was caught unaware after sighting cakes on the altar.

"Oh birthday, " Selman said in reaction as the congregant sang in gratitude and prayer to God on behalf of the clergy, who stood still, overwhelmed by emotion.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, a gospel singer, David Dam, wrote,

"A Special surprise birthday celebration in Liverpool… Happy Birthday Apostle Joshua Selman. He builds men, and disciples nations!"

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Selman announced that he would adopt a little girl and sponsor her to university level.

Fans pen birthday tributes to popular Nigerian cleric Apostle Joshua Selman. Credit: koinoniaglobal

Source: TikTok

The cleric broke the news during his ministration, with the girl beside him, as he introduced her and spoke of her kind gestures to him.

The video from Apostle Joshua Selman's surprise birthday celebration in the UK is below:

Fans celebrate Apostle Selman

While many celebrated the clergyman, others commented on his reaction to the surprise birthday celebration. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

its.giftie commented:

"It’s the “Oh birthday” for me Typical AJS behavior We love you Sir!"

margaret_motsage said:

"Many Happy Returns to this great vessel of the Most High! May he continue to soar like an eagle. May Abba open up new territories for him so that Jesus continues to be revealed and glorified. Happy Glorious Birthday Apostle JLS! You are greatly loved, honoured and appreciated."

its.giftie commented:

"Awwwww This made me emotional I sang word for word Happy birthday Apostle Sir, you are preserved."

tosinayo13 reacted:

"Amen. Happy Birthday Apostle. Thank you for being a blessing unto many generations. God continue to bless and keep you Sir in Jesus Mighty Name, Amen."

Apostle Selman's marital status

Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Joshua Selman opened up about his marital status in an old video.

Recall that on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, Selman made waves online after he declared that one of his church workers, Sandra Areh, aka Selwoman, is his "love."

Amid claims that he and Sandra have known each other for more than two decades, Apostle Joshua Selman, in an interview from 2022, confirmed he was single. He disclosed that he had been able to deal with 'sisters and ladies' through personal principles and values.

Source: Legit.ng