Apostle Joshua Selman acknowledged Peter Obi before his congregation during a Koinonia Miracle Service on Sunday

The moment was captured on video and shared on X by Obi's official 2027 presidential campaign photographer Esther Umoh

Worshippers erupted in cheers and applause as Selman introduced the former Anambra governor to the congregation

A video has captured the moment Apostle Joshua Selman, founder of Eternity Network International (ENI), welcomed Labour Party's 2027 presidential hopeful Peter Obi before his congregation at a Koinonia Miracle Service on Sunday, August 30.

The televangelist acknowledged Obi's presence during the live service, prompting an enthusiastic response from worshippers in attendance. Cheers and applause broke out across the hall as Selman formally introduced the former Anambra State governor to the crowd.

Apostle Joshua Selman welcomes Peter Obi during church service in Abuja. Credit: koinoniaglobal/peterobi

Source: Instagram

Peter Obi at Koinonia Miracle Service

Esther Umoh, the official photographer for Obi's 2027 presidential campaign, shared the video on X on Sunday, bringing the moment to the attention of a much wider audience beyond those who attended the service.

Apostle Selman, who leads one of Nigeria's most widely followed Pentecostal ministries, commands a large and devoted following both within the country and in the Nigerian diaspora. His Koinonia services regularly draw thousands of worshippers and attract significant viewership online.

The warm reception Obi received from the congregation drew widespread commentary on social media, with many users reacting to both the atmosphere in the hall and the significance of the introduction by one of Nigeria's most prominent voices in evangelical Christianity.

Obi, who ran as the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, has remained politically active ahead of the 2027 polls. His appearance at the Koinonia service added a new dimension to his continued visibility among faith communities across Nigeria.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Selman's reaction to his birthday cake during a church programme.

Churchgoers erupt in joy as Peter Obi attends Koinonia service in Abuja. Credit: peterobi

Source: Instagram

The video of Peter Obi at Koinonia is below:

Reactions as Selman introduces Peter Obi

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on X, read the comments below:

Itzsammy001 commented:

"Omo don start church pattern"

yedokun_imuse commented:

When there was no political campaign, he didn't know Koinonia exists. Now his pharisaic attitude has come again

oyedokun_imuse commented:

"Politicizing religious gathering is the weakness of christians."

DaRealest9ja said:

"Welcome to the 2027 elections campaign season. His campaign team have to do more than just advising him to be attending church services if he wants to win."

Apostle Selman's marital status

Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Joshua Selman opened up about his marital status in an old video.

Recall that on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, Selman made waves online after he declared that one of his church workers, Sandra Areh, aka Selwoman, is his "love."

Amid claims that he and Sandra have known each other for more than two decades, Apostle Joshua Selman, in an interview from 2022, confirmed he was single. He disclosed that he had been able to deal with 'sisters and ladies' through personal principles and values.

Source: Legit.ng