Edward Bawa became a medical doctor and posted a side-by-side photo of his mother selling by the roadside and his current achievement to honour his parents

Bawa acknowledged that medicine is largely seen as a privilege of the wealthy, but said his family refused to accept that limitation

His emotional tribute sparked warm reactions online from people who found his story deeply relatable and inspiring

Edward Bawa, a newly qualified medical doctor, moved many people online after sharing a deeply personal tribute to his parents alongside a striking pair of photographs that told the story of his journey.

The post, shared on X, placed a throwback image of his mother selling goods by the roadside next to a photo of himself after qualifying as a doctor.

New doctor recounts mother’s roadside hustle. Photo credit: @EdwardBawa/X.

Source: Twitter

In a few short lines, Bawa captured the weight of everything his family had sacrificed to get him there.

Edward Bawa's Tribute to His Parents

In his caption, Bawa wrote:

"Some years back, I thought medicine was the exclusive reserve of the rich. It indeed is. But we defied all odds."

The words struck a chord with many people who saw in his story a reflection of their own families' quiet, persistent sacrifices.

Medicine is widely regarded as one of the most financially demanding fields to enter in Africa, with tuition, books, and the sheer length of training placing it out of reach for many households. Bawa did not gloss over that reality.

Instead, he named it plainly while crediting his parents with helping him push past it.

The image of his mother seated at her roadside stand, taken years before his graduation, served as the emotional anchor of the post. It was a direct, unspoken acknowledgement of where the money came from, and what it cost.

Reactions to Bawa's Post

The post quickly gathered warm responses from people across social media.

Voyager said:

"Education is a great equalizer. Congratulations @AAlenyorige."

HoS said:

"Congrats man. This is so wholesome."

Pharm wrote :

"I can imagine how much they brag about you! Congrats doc."

Kaluba added:

"If you can do it, anybody can do it too. Congrats comrade."

See the post below:

Man bags PhD at US university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who bagged a first-class degree from Lagos State University celebrated as he got a PhD abroad.

The man sent a message to his wife and all those who supported him during his studies in the US.

Source: Legit.ng