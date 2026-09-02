Obanla Lizzy, Iyabo Ojo's close friend and businesswoman, fired back at critics who questioned her relationship with the actress

She shared decade-old photos showing her longstanding connection with Iyabo Ojo, calling the actress her junior sister

Iyabo Ojo responded directly in the comments, acknowledging how far back their friendship goes

Businesswoman and alleged former godmother to actress Lizzy Anjorin, Obanla Elizabeth, popularly known as Obanla Lizzy, has come out swinging at those who doubted her closeness with Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo.

Obanla took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, to share throwback photographs from 2013 and 2014 as hard evidence of a bond that long predated recent controversy.

Lizzy Anjorin’s former godmother calls Iyabo Ojo her junior sister. Credit: iyaboojofespris/obanlalizzy/lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

The businesswoman directed her message squarely at what she described as "emergency friends" who only appeared in Iyabo Ojo's life seeking relevance.

In her words: "Iyabo Ojo is my junior sister and she will remain till Christ come back, she will choose me over."

The post came after Iyabo Ojo drew backlash for inviting Obanla Lizzy to her grandson's birthday celebration, a decision that some critics questioned, given Obanla's history as Lizzy Anjorin's former godmother.

Iyabo Ojo Responds to Obanla's Post

Iyabo Ojo herself appeared in the comments section and validated everything Obanla had shared. Reacting, she said: "We have come a long way, thank God for life 🙏 ❤️"

The response confirmed that the two women remain firmly on the same side, regardless of the noise around their reunion at the birthday party.

Iyabo Ojo acknowleges long time ties with Obanla Lizzy. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Obanla Lizzy's post clarifying her bond with Iyabo Ojo is below:

Fan Reactions to Obanla Lizzy's Post

Social media users flooded Instagram with their thoughts:

@doris_ameh wrote:

"Queen mother have come a long way see her throwback she deserves every blessings coming her way let her enjoy 😍"

@tina4._life commented:

"Iyabo has always been a beautiful woman now wey money join am she is radiating more and instead of haters to tap into the blessing they are stressing themselves out"

@joy_foreva said:

"Wow this throwback is over a decade 😍😍😍 affliction would never rise again"

@iambewaji noted:

"Small dance whey obanla dance on saturday dey give una sleepless night, its normal to fall out and its okay to reunite. Let love lead"

@ayobolanle13 reacted:

"Awon ẹlẹnu osi da ?.. bcos dey never saw this; dey were crying that iyabo united wt enemy b4 b4... come and see evidence ."

@toyin.adi added:

"Just cause someone celebrated her gladson birthday una won kpai ."

Iyabo Ojo rejoices over Lizzy Anjorin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo was over the moon after news that Anjorin was caught and disgraced for sending a fake alert, which he used to buy gold.

The actress was in the Lagos Island market when she was apprehended and accused of using a fake alert to purchase goods.

Ojo made a video to show her state after the news went viral. She was sipping a drink and laughing cheerfully.

Source: Legit.ng