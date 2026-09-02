Fernando Mendoza's parents are Elsa and Fernando Mendoza Sr. — a Cuban-American couple who raised the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback alongside his two younger brothers, Alberto and Max, in Miami, Florida. This article covers everything to know about the family behind one of college football's most remarkable stories.

Fernando Mendoza's parents raised his backup QB brother, and he dedicated his Heisman to his mom. Photo: Fernando Mendoza

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Key takeaways

Fernando Gabriel Mendoza V was born on 1 October 2003 in Boston, Massachusetts, to Elsa Espino and Fernando G. Mendoza IV, who was completing his medical residency at the time.

His family is of Cuban descent; all four of his grandparents were born and raised in Cuba before emigrating to Miami, Florida, in 1960 following the Cuban Revolution.

Elsa, who has multiple sclerosis, provided an example of strength and resilience that Fernando credits as his driving force.

Fernando Mendoza Sr. is a physician at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami and has a deep athletic background.

Fernando dedicated his Heisman Trophy to his mum when he won the prestigious award in December 2025.

Who are Fernando Mendoza's parents?

Elsa and Fernando Sr. both grew up in Miami, but they moved to Boston in their early 20s. While they lived in Boston, Elsa became pregnant with Fernando when she was 25 years old, as she wrote in The Players' Tribune.

Fernando inherited athletic genes from both of his parents, as they both played sports at their respective colleges. Fernando Sr. rowed at Brown University, while Elsa played tennis at the University of Miami.

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Marcus Allen talks with Fernando Mendoza Sr. and Elsa Mendoza, the parents of quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Photo: Ethan Miller

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Fernando Mendoza Sr. — the physician and rowing champion

Fernando Mendoza Sr. is a physician at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami. He was once a teammate of current Miami head coach Mario Cristobal at Columbus High School and later competed in rowing at Brown University.

Mendoza Sr. won a gold medal at the 1987 Junior World Rowing Championships, and his discipline and preparation helped guide his son's football path.

From Brown, he levelled up academically — earning his medical degree from the University of Florida, completing his residency at Jackson Memorial in Miami, and adding a fellowship at Boston Medical Center.

He now works as a paediatric emergency director in Miami, a job that requires clear thinking and leadership in high-pressure situations. Those qualities are reflected in his son on the field.

"He's always going to be the most prepared kid in the room," Mendoza Sr. said of the Indiana quarterback.

Elsa Mendoza — the tennis player and MS warrior

Mendoza's mother, Elsa, played tennis at the University of Miami and brought her own competitive edge into the family. She later earned an MBA and balanced work, athletics, and raising her children.

Elsa Mendoza played an instrumental role in her son's career. She helped teach Fernando how to throw a football and encouraged him when his scholarship offers out of high school were limited.

Elsa later wrote an emotional letter to her son in The Players' Tribune in December 2025, where she revealed that she initially had hoped he'd choose a career in tennis.

Why is Fernando Mendoza's mum in a wheelchair?

Elsa Mendoza is dealing with multiple sclerosis, a disease that affects the central nervous system. In a letter written to Fernando Mendoza on The Players' Tribune, Elsa mentioned she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis about 18 years ago.

Her battle took a "downhill" turn about five years ago, when she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Though Mendoza's mother, Elsa, is confined to a wheelchair due to her condition, she never misses a moment to support her son from the sidelines.

In an interview with Hoosiers Connect, Indiana's NIL collective, Fernando Mendoza shared that his mum has a tough time "moving around" at this point in her battle. She was in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten Championship game and was seen in a wheelchair.

"At this point, she has a tough time moving around and stuff like that, but her happiness, her joy and her determination is what inspires me every single day and that's what pushes me," Fernando told Hoosiers Connect.

Fernando Mendoza's mother Elsa is in a wheelchair. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

The Heisman dedication that moved the nation

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the first Heisman Trophy winner in school history, became emotional while dedicating the award to his mother during his acceptance speech in New York.

Mendoza's mum, Elsa, penned an incredible letter to her son in The Players' Tribune ahead of the Heisman ceremony. Elsa has multiple sclerosis, and in the letter she thanked Fernando for making her feel seen and not treating her any differently.

On the night of 13 December 2025, Fernando addressed Elsa directly from the stage:

"Mami, this is your trophy as much as it is mine. You've always been my biggest fan. You're my light. You're my Why. You're my biggest supporter. Your sacrifice, courage, love — those have been my first playbook, and the playbook that I'm gonna carry through my side through my entire life," Mendoza said.

Mendoza won the Heisman by a landslide, receiving 643 first-place votes.

Where are Fernando Mendoza's parents from?

The family is of Cuban descent. All four of Fernando's grandparents were born and raised in Cuba before emigrating to Miami following the Cuban Revolution.

Both of Mendoza's parents are of Cuban descent, and that heritage has always been part of his story. Off the field, he is actively involved in community service and Cuban heritage initiatives.

How many siblings does Fernando Mendoza have?

He has two younger brothers, Alberto and Maximo.

Alberto Mendoza — the backup QB brother

Alberto Mendoza was born on 6 June 2006 in Miami, Florida. That makes him roughly two years and eight months younger than Fernando.

Mendoza played sparingly in 2024. He entered the 2025 season as the backup to his brother, Fernando.

Combined with his brother Fernando against Kennesaw State, Alberto became part of the first set of brothers to throw touchdown passes for the same team in the same FBS game since Brady and Austin Allen of Arkansas in 2015 versus UT Martin.

Fernando and his younger brother Alberto teamed up to raise money for the National MS Society in support of their mum, Elsa Mendoza. They partnered with two restaurants in Bloomington, Indiana — BuffaLouie's and Gable's Bagels — to launch separate menu items with proceeds going directly to the National MS Society.

The brothers' fundraiser raised nearly $150,000 in donations.

"Like Fernando says, it wasn't him alone. If he wouldn't have had his brother here, he wouldn't have gotten this far. They really push each other," Elsa told WISH-TV following the national championship game.

After Indiana's title run, Alberto transferred. He is now a quarterback for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Max Mendoza — the would-be broadcaster

Max Mendoza is a 14-year-old who aspires to become a sports broadcaster. He even joked that he would take over for The Pat McAfee Show.

The youngest Mendoza brother received an accepted letter to Christopher Columbus High School, the iconic Miami school where both Fernando and Alberto also started their journey.

Max — who is six years younger than Alberto — has dreams of becoming a sports broadcaster. During Fernando's Raiders preseason debut in August 2026, the youngest Mendoza brother appeared during Las Vegas' preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. He wore Fernando's No. 15 Raiders jersey and stood alongside the broadcast team.

The Mendoza family at a glance

Family member Role Notable fact Fernando G. Mendoza IV (Sr.) Father; paediatric physician Gold medallist, 1987 Junior World Rowing Championships Elsa Espino Mendoza Mother; former tennis player Battling MS for nearly 18 years; uses a wheelchair Fernando Gabriel Mendoza V Eldest son; Las Vegas Raiders QB 2025 Heisman Trophy winner; 2026 NFL Draft No. 1 pick Alberto Mendoza Middle son; quarterback Former Indiana backup; now at Georgia Tech Maximo (Max) Mendoza Youngest son Aged 14; aspiring sports broadcaster

FAQ

What happened to Fernando Mendoza's mum?

According to a December 2025 letter she wrote for The Players' Tribune, Elsa revealed that she was diagnosed "about 18 years ago." However, she and husband Fernando Mendoza Sr. decided not to share the news with their sons until years later. The disease has progressed to the point where she now uses a wheelchair.

Is Fernando Mendoza's father a doctor?

Yes. Fernando Mendoza Sr. earned his medical degree from the University of Florida, completed his residency at Jackson Memorial in Miami, and added a fellowship at Boston Medical Center. He currently works as a paediatric physician in Miami.

How old are Fernando Mendoza's brothers?

Fernando, born in October 2003, and Alberto, born in September 2005, both attended Christopher Columbus High School. Max is 14 years old, six years younger than Alberto.

Does Fernando Mendoza have a brother named Max?

Yes. He grew up with two younger brothers, Alberto Mendoza and Maximo Mendoza. Maximo, known as Max, is the youngest of the three brothers.

Who is Fernando Mendoza's aunt?

When the camera panned on Elsa during Indiana's Peach Bowl win, social media noticed who was sitting next to her — Fernando's aunt. She turned a lot of heads. Little else is known about her publicly.

Final word

Fernando Mendoza's story is inseparable from his family. Raised in Miami after being born in Boston, Fernando leaned heavily on his mother's belief during moments when his own confidence wavered. When college offers arrived slowly, Elsa urged patience. His father's gold-medal discipline and his mother's quiet courage built the quarterback who won a Heisman, a national title, and the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft — all while dedicating every milestone to the people who built him first.

Source: Legit.ng