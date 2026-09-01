Faithia Balogun spoke at the 8-day Fidau prayer of her late colleague Taiwo Hassan, who died after battling stage 4 cancer

The actress described the late Yoruba actor as her boss, crediting him with shaping her when she returned from London to join Odunfa Acting Group

Balogun called Taiwo Hassan honest, peaceful and irreplaceable, painting a picture of a man who warmly welcomed her into the industry

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Faithia Balogun, also known as Faithia Williams, delivered a heartfelt tribute to late Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, during his 8-day Fidau prayer ceremony.

Hassan passed away following a prolonged battle with stage 4 cancer. His daughter broke the sad news in a live video on Sunday, August 23, and the actor was laid to rest the following day, Monday, August 24, with several of his industry colleagues present to bid him farewell.

Faithia Balogun pays emotional tribute to late boss Taiwo Hassan Ogogo. Credit: faithiawilliams/taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

At the Fidau prayer held in his honour in Ilaro, Ogun state, Balogun stepped forward to share personal memories of the man she called her boss, offering a glimpse into the depth of their professional bond.

Faithia Balogun Remembers Taiwo Hassan

According to Balogun, her relationship with Ogogo went far beyond a typical working relationship. She revealed that when she returned to Nigeria from London and joined the Odunfa group, it was Taiwo Hassan who made her feel at home. His warmth and encouragement, she said, played a significant role in shaping who she became within the industry.

"Ogogo wasn't just a boss to me; he was someone who contributed greatly to my person when I came back from London to Nigeria and joined Odunfa. He was there for me, and I was greatly and warmly welcomed. He was honest, peaceful and irreplaceable," Williams said during her tribute.

Faithia Balogun opens up about Taiwo Hassan Ogogo's personality. Credit: faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

Yoruba Movie Industry Mourns Ogogo

Balogun was among a number of Nollywood colleagues who gathered to pay their last respects to the veteran actor. The ceremony was an emotional occasion, with many in attendance visibly moved as tributes poured in from across the industry.

Hassan's death has left a significant void in the Yoruba film sector, where he was regarded as a respected elder and mentor by many actors who came up through the ranks alongside or after him.

The video of Faithia Balogun paying tribute to Ogogo is below:

Yinka Quadri at Ogogo's Fidau prayer

Legit.ng also reported that grief hit differently for actor Yinka Quadri when he stepped up to honour his close friend Ogogo during the actor's Fidau prayer held in Ilaro, Ogun state.

Quadri, who shared a deep bond with Ogogo, took the podium to deliver what was meant to be a message of comfort to the family the veteran actor left behind.

In his speech, he urged those mourning to place their trust in God rather than seek strength from other people during this difficult period.

Source: Legit.ng