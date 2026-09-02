Fashion designer Veekee James disclosed her minimum price for a single dress during a recent interview

The designer explained that her pricing reflects years of investment and the weight of the brand she has built

Veekee James also revealed how much she relies on spiritual inspiration to create her designs for clients

Top Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has opened up about what it truly costs to wear one of her creations, revealing that no dress leaves her atelier for less than ₦1 million.

The designer made the disclosure during a recent interview, where she addressed customers who question her pricing.

Veekee James discloses the least amount she accepts to make a dress. Credit: @veekeejames

Source: Instagram

Rather than apologising for her rates, she broke down the layers of value behind every stitch.

According to Veekee James, the price tag is not arbitrary. It reflects everything she has poured into building her brand, from years of investment to the creative energy that goes into designing each piece from scratch.

Why Veekee James Does Not Negotiate on Price

She noted that when clients push back on cost, she finds it difficult to even know where to begin justifying herself, because the work involved goes far beyond cutting fabric.

"Do we want to start from the value that you're going to be getting? Do we want to start from the time that we're going to take to detail this dress? Do we want to start from what it takes me to actually create a design for you? Because it takes me a lot," she said.

The designer also spoke candidly about the creative process, admitting that inspiration does not always arrive on demand.

There are moments, she said, when she sits down completely blank, and has to turn to worship before ideas begin to flow.

"Sometimes I have to just even start worshipping for God to actually show me what to do. So that's why every time I say, oh, the Holy Spirit gives me designs," she explained.

Veekee James reveals why her dresses don’t come cheap. Credit: @veekeejames

Source: Instagram

The Weight of the Veekee James Brand

Beyond the artistry, she made clear that the brand name itself carries significant commercial value, even if she believes it has not yet reached its full potential.

"The Vicky James brand is a big name in itself. It's not even as big as it should be, but it is," she said.

Watch the Instagram clip of Veekee James' interview:

Veekee James warns party bloggers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fashion designer Veekee James called out Lagos party bloggers over what she described as invasive filming and privacy violations.

She said over 20 bloggers recently blocked her path at an event and complained after footage showing her phone password was shared online.

Veekee warned that she may damage any camera pushed disrespectfully into her face at future events and also condemned an incident involving Toke Makinwa’s baby.

Source: Legit.ng