Veekee James Speaks on How Much It Costs to Make One of Her Dresses
- Fashion designer Veekee James disclosed her minimum price for a single dress during a recent interview
- The designer explained that her pricing reflects years of investment and the weight of the brand she has built
- Veekee James also revealed how much she relies on spiritual inspiration to create her designs for clients
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Top Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has opened up about what it truly costs to wear one of her creations, revealing that no dress leaves her atelier for less than ₦1 million.
The designer made the disclosure during a recent interview, where she addressed customers who question her pricing.
Rather than apologising for her rates, she broke down the layers of value behind every stitch.
According to Veekee James, the price tag is not arbitrary. It reflects everything she has poured into building her brand, from years of investment to the creative energy that goes into designing each piece from scratch.
Why Veekee James Does Not Negotiate on Price
She noted that when clients push back on cost, she finds it difficult to even know where to begin justifying herself, because the work involved goes far beyond cutting fabric.
"Do we want to start from the value that you're going to be getting? Do we want to start from the time that we're going to take to detail this dress? Do we want to start from what it takes me to actually create a design for you? Because it takes me a lot," she said.
The designer also spoke candidly about the creative process, admitting that inspiration does not always arrive on demand.
There are moments, she said, when she sits down completely blank, and has to turn to worship before ideas begin to flow.
"Sometimes I have to just even start worshipping for God to actually show me what to do. So that's why every time I say, oh, the Holy Spirit gives me designs," she explained.
The Weight of the Veekee James Brand
Beyond the artistry, she made clear that the brand name itself carries significant commercial value, even if she believes it has not yet reached its full potential.
"The Vicky James brand is a big name in itself. It's not even as big as it should be, but it is," she said.
Watch the Instagram clip of Veekee James' interview:
Veekee James warns party bloggers
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fashion designer Veekee James called out Lagos party bloggers over what she described as invasive filming and privacy violations.
She said over 20 bloggers recently blocked her path at an event and complained after footage showing her phone password was shared online.
Veekee warned that she may damage any camera pushed disrespectfully into her face at future events and also condemned an incident involving Toke Makinwa’s baby.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.