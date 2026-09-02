A video of late Nollywood actor Ogogo sharing his plans to return to Canada in October 2026 resurfaced online after his burial

Actor Temidayo Enitan shared the clip, which was filmed during a Canada trip where Ogogo spoke enthusiastically about an upcoming wedding performance

The trending video drew an outpouring of emotional reactions from fans mourning the beloved Yoruba film legend

A video capturing late Nollywood icon Alhaji Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, discussing his plans for October 2026 has gone viral, days after his death and burial left the Nigerian entertainment industry in mourning.

The clip was shared on August 24, 2026, by actor Temidayo Enitan, who had been part of the Canada trip during which the footage was recorded.

Ogogo’s video about his planned October 2026 return to Canada resurfaces days after his burial. Photo: ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

In the video, Ogogo appears alongside his close associate, actor Azeez Onifade, and Enitan himself.

During the recording, Azeez Onifade expressed how much he had enjoyed his experience in Canada with Ogogo.

The late actor responded warmly, assuring him that the next visit would be even better.

Ogogo then explained that he was planning to return to Canada in October for a wedding programme, describing what he envisioned as a grand occasion where he intended to put on an elaborate performance.

Ogogo: A life cut short before October 2026

Born Taiwo Babatunde Hassan on October 31, 1959, in Ilaro, Ogun state, Ogogo devoted decades to Yoruba-language filmmaking.

He featured prominently in productions including Owo Blow and the celebrated film Aníkúlápó, earning his place among the most revered figures in Nollywood's Yoruba arm.

Ogogo passed away on August 23, 2026, at the age of 66, following a prolonged battle with stage-four cancer.

He was laid to rest on Monday, August 24, 2026, with an outpouring of grief from across the industry.

Notable names who attended the burial included Yinka Quadri, Jide Kosoko, Femi Adebayo, Faithia Williams, Saidi Balogun, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Fausat Balogun (Madam Saje), Ireti Osaiyemi, Dele Odule, Segun Ogungbe, Jigan Babaoja, and many others.

Watch the TikTok video of late actor Ogogo speaking about his plans for October 2026 before his death below:

Fans react to resurfaced video of Ogogo's plans

The resurfaced clip stirred deep emotions across social media, with many fans reflecting on how close Ogogo was to his October plans without knowing he would never see that month.

@flexymilli commented:

"E say October omoh 😢"

@New Celestina_39 wrote:

"Hmmm, October motun gbori wole not knowing he won't make it 🥲🥲🥺 Olorun oye ooooo"

@APATA reacted:

"October matun gbori wole hmmm , not knowing that he won't see that dey 🤦😌😢😭"

@FUNKE (Tee & Kay) said:

"Maa enjoy e peee, October maa gbori w'ole😭😭 he didn't even know that he will not live to see October... Olohun Oba, let his soul rest in perfect peace 🙏🙏🙏"

@purefountain7 shared:

"Without any sentiment. The moral lesson of this video is that tomorrow is not guaranteed for anyone. If you are alive by that tomorrow, just be wise to give thanks to the giver of life for another privilege. As human, live your life and enjoy ur little wins today, as if there is no tomorrow. Ire o"

@Adijat feranmi wrote:

"i really miss him i didn't see him but i really like him may his soul rest in perfect peace."

@OYEBUDDIE® commented:

"Please stop posting his videos, pity my mental health 😫😫😫💔🙏 still looking like am dreaming 💔💔"

Late Taiwo Hassan Ogogo trends online as video of his final plans sparks emotional reactions. Photo: ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Yinka Quadri recounts final moments with Ogogo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri recounted his emotional final hospital visit to Ogogo, sharing how the late actor reassured him despite his condition.

Quadri also reflected on their friendship, which began in 1984, describing Ogogo as a brother, confidant and companion who would always remain in his heart.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng