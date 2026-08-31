Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri delivered a heartfelt speech at the late Taiwo Hassan Ogogo's 8-day Fidau prayer in Ilaro, Ogun state

Quadri urged Ogogo's family to lean on God rather than people for support during their time of grief

The actor became emotional mid-speech as his voice broke down, prompting colleagues to surround and usher him off the stage

Grief hit differently for Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri on Monday, August 31, when he stepped up to honour his close friend and colleague, the late Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, during the actor's 8-day Fidau prayer held in Ilaro, Ogun state.

Quadri, who shared a deep bond with Ogogo, took the podium to deliver what was meant to be a message of comfort to the family the veteran actor left behind. In his speech, he urged those mourning to place their trust in God rather than seek strength from other people during this difficult period.

Actor Yinka Quadri gets emotional while charging Ogogo's family during Fidau prayer. Credit: yinkaquadri/taiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Yinka Quadri's Emotional Moment

However, what started as a composed tribute quickly took an emotional turn. As Quadri spoke, his voice began to shake noticeably, making it clear that the weight of losing his close friend had become too much to bear in that moment. Fellow actors and colleagues who were present at the event immediately gathered around him, offering support as he struggled to continue.

Unable to finish his speech, Quadri was gently guided away from the stage by those who surrounded him. The moment was widely described as one of the most moving points of the ceremony, drawing sympathy from everyone in attendance.

The Fidau prayer, a traditional Muslim rite observed to mark the days following a burial, drew several prominent faces from the Yoruba Nollywood industry. Stars including Odunlade Adekola and Jide Kosoko were among those who gathered in Ilaro to pay their final respects to the late comic actor.

Yinka Quadri's action at Ogogo's Fidau prayer evokes emotion online. Credit: taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

Ogogo, one of Yoruba cinema's most beloved entertainers, passed away recently, leaving a significant void in the industry. His friendship with Quadri was well known among fans and colleagues alike, making the latter's visible grief all the more poignant.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that popular reality show BBNaija paid tribute to Taiwo Hassan Ogogo.

The video of Yinka Quadri speaking at Ogogo's fidau prayer is below:

Reactions to Yinka Quadri's speech

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions on Instagram; read them below:

imisioluwa211 commented:

"As he touch his nose, baba hand was literally shaking omo He can’t believe his friend is gone My condolences."

fatijokeyy wrote:

"His heart can't just take it yet ah o ma shey o"

olori_wasilat_awokoya commented:

"The man that put on white cloths and white cap quickly notice baba Quadri is about to cry through his voice the man quickly look up to him."

wealthyjohnlekke:

"Even me I shed a tear losing someone close to you is very very painful."

Ibrahim Chatta pays tribute to Ogogo

Legit.ng also reported that Nollywood actors Ibrahim Chatta, Itele and Kelvin Ikeduba joined voices to celebrate the life and legacy of late veteran actor Ogogo.

The actors paid tribute to the deceased, reflecting on his contributions to the Nigerian film industry and the impact he had on those around him.

However, Ibrahim Chatta's story moved many to tears. He recalled a touching moment from years ago that demonstrated just how deeply loved Ogogo was by fans and fellow actors.

Source: Legit.ng