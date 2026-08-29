A 64-year-old Celestial Church of Christ cleric, Ven. Sup. Evang. Onaduja Oluwafemi Gbeminiyi, has reportedly died

The retired soldier was reportedly dragged from his apartment within the church premises and severely beaten after resisting the assailants.

The FCT Police Command has commenced an investigation into the incident, while the cleric’s remains have since been buried at Gudu Cemetery.

A church service in Abuja reportedly took a tragic turn after unidentified hoodlums stormed the Celestial Church of Christ, Castle of Mercy Parish, Waru District, and allegedly attacked a senior cleric.

The victim, identified as 64-year-old Ven. Sup. Evang. Onaduja Oluwafemi Gbeminiyi, was reportedly attacked on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, while worshippers were gathered for a mercy service.

Celestial Church of Christ cleric, Ven. Sup. Evang. Onaduja Oluwafemi Gbeminiyi died during a church attack. Photo: Onaduja Oluwafemi Gbeminiyi.

Source: Instagram

According to an account shared by Celestial Reality Check (CRC-MEDIA), the assailants allegedly headed straight to the apartment of the Shepherd-in-Charge, located inside the church premises, reports The Nations.

The hoodlums allegedly dragged the cleric out of his apartment, leading to a struggle.

Gbeminiyi, a retired soldier, reportedly resisted the attackers, but they eventually overpowered him after several minutes.

He was allegedly beaten severely during the incident and reportedly cried out for help.

However, the account stated that assistance did not arrive before the assailants fled the church premises.

Neighbours and other individuals subsequently rushed the injured cleric to a hospital.

Sadly, he was reportedly pronounced dead a few hours later.

Police begin investigation

The incident was reported to the FCT Police Command, which has commenced an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the cleric’s death and identify those responsible.

The church’s assistant shepherd was also reportedly invited for questioning and detained as part of the investigation.

Following the tragedy, Gbeminiyi’s remains were interred at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, on Thursday.

A service of songs was subsequently held at the church premises as members and loved ones mourned the cleric.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged attack remain under investigation, with questions still lingering over what may have led to the fatal incident.

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Source: Instagram

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Source: Legit.ng