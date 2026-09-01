Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Egypt Bans Foreigners From Bringing These 8 Items Into or Out of the Country
People

Egypt Bans Foreigners From Bringing These 8 Items Into or Out of the Country

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a list of items that travellers are prohibited from carrying upon arrival in or departure from the country
  • The banned items span several categories, from prescription drugs and weapons to natural resources and agricultural materials
  • Travellers who fail to comply with Egypt's import and export restrictions risk serious legal consequences at the border

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Egypt has drawn a firm line on what travellers may carry across its borders, with the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs publishing a list of eight categories of items that are strictly prohibited for both import and export.

The restrictions apply to all foreigners entering or leaving the country and cover a broad range of goods, from controlled substances to natural resources and agricultural products.

Egypt releases complete list of 8 items banned from importation into the country
Egypt lists 8 items banned from importation into the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN/Sergio Amiti
Source: Getty Images

Items banned from entering or leaving Egypt

According to information published on the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, the following items are off-limits for travellers:

Read also

Zimbabwe bans 9 goods from being exported or imported into the country, releases list

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

1. Medical drugs that require a prescription and cannot be obtained over the counter

2. Real and toy arms, ammunition, and explosives

3. All kinds of artefacts

4. All kinds of narcotics

5. Subsidised commodities, except those intended strictly for personal use

6. Wildlife in all its forms

7. Coral reefs

8. Mango seeds, all fruit saplings, cotton, and general seeds

The list covers items that might appear harmless at first glance, such as toy guns and certain seeds, but which Egyptian authorities consider potentially damaging to public safety, national heritage, or the environment.

What travellers to Egypt need to know

The prohibition on artefacts reflects Egypt's long-standing efforts to protect its cultural and historical heritage from illegal export. Similarly, the ban on coral reefs and wildlife signals the country's commitment to preserving its natural ecosystems, particularly along the Red Sea coast, which is home to some of the world's most biodiverse marine environments.

Read also

US announces 16 jobs people under 18 are banned from doing

The inclusion of agricultural materials such as mango seeds, fruit saplings, and cotton speaks to biosecurity concerns, as unregulated movement of plant material can introduce pests or diseases that threaten local crops.

Travellers are advised to review the full list before arriving in or departing from Egypt to avoid delays or legal complications at customs.

Zimbabwe releases list of 9 prohibited goods

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Zimbabwe has released a list of nine categories of goods that are absolutely prohibited from being imported or exported.

The list includes adult materials, flick knives, skin-lightening creams containing hydroquinone or mercury, counterfeit currency, and prison-made goods.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
NIS - Nigeria Immigration ServiceDiaspora
Hot:
Us embassy Theodore barrett Gary owens Famous person world