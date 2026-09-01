Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a list of items that travellers are prohibited from carrying upon arrival in or departure from the country

The banned items span several categories, from prescription drugs and weapons to natural resources and agricultural materials

Travellers who fail to comply with Egypt's import and export restrictions risk serious legal consequences at the border

Egypt has drawn a firm line on what travellers may carry across its borders, with the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs publishing a list of eight categories of items that are strictly prohibited for both import and export.

The restrictions apply to all foreigners entering or leaving the country and cover a broad range of goods, from controlled substances to natural resources and agricultural products.

Egypt lists 8 items banned from importation into the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN/Sergio Amiti

Source: Getty Images

Items banned from entering or leaving Egypt

According to information published on the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, the following items are off-limits for travellers:

1. Medical drugs that require a prescription and cannot be obtained over the counter

2. Real and toy arms, ammunition, and explosives

3. All kinds of artefacts

4. All kinds of narcotics

5. Subsidised commodities, except those intended strictly for personal use

6. Wildlife in all its forms

7. Coral reefs

8. Mango seeds, all fruit saplings, cotton, and general seeds

The list covers items that might appear harmless at first glance, such as toy guns and certain seeds, but which Egyptian authorities consider potentially damaging to public safety, national heritage, or the environment.

What travellers to Egypt need to know

The prohibition on artefacts reflects Egypt's long-standing efforts to protect its cultural and historical heritage from illegal export. Similarly, the ban on coral reefs and wildlife signals the country's commitment to preserving its natural ecosystems, particularly along the Red Sea coast, which is home to some of the world's most biodiverse marine environments.

The inclusion of agricultural materials such as mango seeds, fruit saplings, and cotton speaks to biosecurity concerns, as unregulated movement of plant material can introduce pests or diseases that threaten local crops.

Travellers are advised to review the full list before arriving in or departing from Egypt to avoid delays or legal complications at customs.

Zimbabwe releases list of 9 prohibited goods

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Zimbabwe has released a list of nine categories of goods that are absolutely prohibited from being imported or exported.

The list includes adult materials, flick knives, skin-lightening creams containing hydroquinone or mercury, counterfeit currency, and prison-made goods.

Source: Legit.ng