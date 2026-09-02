The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to step down from the 2027 presidential race over a case filed in a US federal court

APM said Tinubu's lawyers went to a Washington DC court on August 28, 2026, to block the FBI and DEA from releasing documents tied to drug allegations

The party cited Section 137 of Nigeria's 1999 constitution and referenced the conviction of a former Honduran president on drug charges in a US court

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has called on President Bola Tinubu to withdraw from the 2027 presidential election, citing his lawyers' recent move in a United States federal court to suppress documents that could link him to drug offences.

As reported by Daily Trust, Yusuf Abubakar, the national spokesperson of the APM, made the call in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 1, in Abuja.

APM urges President Bola Tinubu to quit the 2027 presidential race over his lawyers’ move to suppress documents in a US federal court. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

According to the party, Tinubu's legal team appeared before the US District Court for the District of Columbia on August 28, 2026, asking the court to block a summary judgment that would compel the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to release documents allegedly containing incriminating information about the president's involvement in narcotics.

APM says Tinubu should quit

The APM described the legal move as a sign of guilt rather than innocence. The party said the "desperation exhibited by President Tinubu's lawyers to stall the case and frustrate the release of vital evidence on the grounds that such disclosure would affect him personally is viewed by Nigerians and the global community as an admission of guilt."

The party argued that if the president's legal team was truly confident of his innocence, they would have welcomed the release of the documents as a chance to clear his name rather than seeking to suppress them.

Furthermore, the APM pointed to the lawyers' use of privacy rights and potential political fallout in Nigeria as grounds for blocking the release, arguing this showed the president was troubled by what the evidence could mean for his eligibility under Nigeria's constitution.

The party quoted Section 137(1)(d) of the 1999 Constitution, which bars any person convicted of an offence involving dishonesty or fraud from contesting the office of president. It also noted that Nigeria is a signatory to the three major international treaties on drug and narcotic control.

APM expresses confidence in US court

The party said it was confident the US court would decide the matter based on the evidence.

As a reference point, the APM cited former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was convicted by a US federal jury in Manhattan on drug-related charges in March 2024, arguing that political status offers no protection in American courts.

APM tackles Tinubu and cites former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández’s US conviction, saying political status offers no protection in American courts. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Guardian quoted the opposition party as saying:

"No individual, regardless of their political position, should be beyond the reach of the law, especially regarding drug-related issues of legitimate concern to the entire world."

APM concluded by urging Tinubu to "spare the nation the pain, cost, and embarrassment of this situation by stepping down from the race," adding that all presidential aspirants should be ready to face public scrutiny of their records.

Read more on President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu gains spiritual backing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Council of the Tijaniyya worldwide prayed for Tinubu, asking God to grant him good health, peace, and continued guidance in leading Nigeria.

The prayers were offered during a condolence visit to President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja, according to a statement released by Sunday Dare, the Nigerian leader's special adviser on media and public communications.

Source: Legit.ng