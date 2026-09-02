Social media critic VeryDarkMan weighed in on reports that the FBI plans to release President Tinubu's alleged drug-related criminal records

VeryDarkMan pointed out that similar threats to release the records were made as far back as 2022, yet nothing materialised after Tinubu won the election

The critic questioned what practical benefit the release would have for Nigerians if it does not result in Tinubu losing the presidency

Social media critic Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, has shared his take on reports that the FBI is preparing to release President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's alleged criminal records, describing the development as a deliberate distraction.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Monday, August 31, VeryDarkMan acknowledged the claims circulating online about the FBI's intention to make public records allegedly linking President Tinubu to drug pushing, but he was quick to put the situation in historical context.

VDM shares why FBI's move to release President Bola Tinubu's records is a distraction. Credit: verydarkblackman/bolatinubu/fbi

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan on the FBI Records Timeline

According to the critic, this is not the first time such a move has been threatened. He recalled that similar promises were made as far back as 2022, before the presidential election, yet the records were never released. Tinubu went on to win the 2023 election and assumed office, with 2024 and 2025 passing without any release.

"They said they were going to release this record. And then in 2022 the campaign was done, and next thing election was done, and next thing President Tinubu was announced as the winner of the 2023 election, and then he became president. You had 2024 to release this record. They didn't release the records," he said.

VeryDarkMan argued that the timing, arriving just ahead of the 2027 election cycle, suggests the United States may be playing politics rather than pursuing genuine accountability. He raised the possibility that the move could even be a form of leverage or blackmail against the Nigerian president.

VDM questions how releasing President Tinubu's records benefit Nigerians. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

"What Is the Benefit to Us as Nigerians?"

The central question VeryDarkMan posed was a practical one: what changes for ordinary Nigerians if the records are released?

"Unless if you are telling me that once they release that record, Tinubu will stop being the president, then I'll say, okay, no problem. But from the calculations I'm looking at, it's not like when they release the records, he'll stop being the president He'll still be the president," he stated.

He also took aim at opposition figures, suggesting that those who should be actively campaigning against Tinubu ahead of 2027 are instead sitting back and waiting for an external result to do the work for them.

President Tinubu has previously moved to block the FBI and DEA from releasing his records, adding a layer of legal complexity to the ongoing saga.

Watch VeryDarkMan's full video on Instagram below:

FBI document shows Tinubu's age

Legit.ng previously reported that the United States Embassy letter dated February 4, 2003, resurfaced online, listing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's date of birth as March 29, 1952, in the findings of a criminal record check conducted by the FBI.

The letter, written by Michael H. Bonner, Legal Attaché at the American Consulate in Lagos, was addressed to Tafa Balogun, who served as Inspector General of Police at the time.

It was written in response to a formal inquiry Balogun sent on February 3, 2003, seeking information on Tinubu from the FBI's National Crime Information Centre (NCIC).

Source: Legit.ng