Mosimiloluwa Olu-Onifade graduated from Babcock University with a BSc in Public Health and a Second Class Upper

The graduate waited a full month before posting about her achievement, wrestling with whether the result was enough to celebrate

Her undergraduate research project on factory workers in Ibadan earned her an A grade during her studies

Mosimiloluwa Olu-Onifade, a Babcock University graduate from Ilishan-Remo, Nigeria, has opened up about the personal struggle she faced before allowing herself to celebrate one of the biggest milestones of her life.

Writing on LinkedIn on 27 August 2025, she revealed that she had graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health on 26 July, earning a Second Class Upper, but spent an entire month unable to bring herself to share the news publicly.

A Babcock student graduates with 2:1. Photo credit: Mosimiloluwa Olu-Onifade/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Babcock graduate shares academic journey

The delay was not born out of indifference. In her LinkedIn post, Olu-Onifade described a quiet battle with self-doubt that many graduates will recognise. She admitted that part of her felt she had not done enough to deserve the celebration, particularly when measuring her result against a First Class. That internal comparison, she explained, made it difficult to feel fully proud of what she had accomplished.

The irony is that her academic record told a different story. Her undergraduate research project, which examined the perception of health risks and adoption of safety measures among selected factory workers in Oluyole Local Government Area in Ibadan, Oyo State, earned her an A grade. She also completed her comprehensive examinations as part of her degree requirements.

Despite these achievements, she admitted she had been waiting for additional accolades before feeling ready to announce her graduation, as though the result itself was not sufficient without something more to attach to it.

She said:

"Exactly a month ago,July 26th, I graduated from Babcock University with a BSc in Public Health, graduating with a Second Class Upper."

"And somehow, it took me a month to make this post."

"Not because I wasn’t proud. I think, in some ways, I just didn’t feel like I had done enough to deserve to celebrate it."

"For a long time, I downplayed this achievement because I was comparing it to what I thought I should have achieved. I had always imagined graduating with a First Class, and because I didn’t, I found myself looking at a Second Class Upper as though it were something small."

"But the truth is, this degree took hard work, determination, resilience, and a lot of growth."

"It came with the highs and the lows, the moments I was confident and the moments I questioned myself. It challenged me academically, but more importantly, it shaped me as a person. Looking back, I am grateful for all of it."

"I am also proud that my graduation wasn’t the end of my journey, but the beginning of me intentionally building beyond my degree."

"I successfully completed my undergraduate research project, “Perception of Health Risks and Adoption of Safety Measures among Selected Factory Workers in Oluyole Local Government Area, Ibadan, Oyo State,” and earned an A."

"I also completed my comprehensive examinations and, in the process, proved to myself that I was capable of more than I sometimes gave myself credit for."

"I delayed making this post because I thought I needed another accolade beside my degree before I could show up on LinkedIn and say, “I did it.”"

"But I don’t think I need to earn the right to celebrate something I’ve already worked so hard for."

"So, one month late, but with a much better perspective:"

"I am a Public Health graduate."

"I graduated with a Second Class Upper."

"And I am proud of myself."

"To Babcock University, my lecturers, family, friends, classmates, and everyone who contributed to this chapter of my life thank you."

"Here’s to the lessons, the growth, the character development, and everything that comes next."

"BSc Public Health | Second Class Upper. 🎓"

Babcock graduate bags first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wuraola Sokefun graduated from Babcock University with a First Class Honours degree in Finance.

She sat the ICAN examinations while still a student and earned the Associate Chartered Accountant designation.

Source: Legit.ng