A video of Pastor Enoch Adeboye walking alone with a stick at Redemption Camp surfaced online on Sunday, August 30, 2026

The General Overseer of RCCG was seen without security aides during what appeared to be his early morning prayer walk

The footage drew emotional reactions from fans who shared their thoughts on the 84-year-old cleric's devotion

A video of Pastor Enoch Adeboye taking a quiet morning prayer walk at Redemption Camp has gone viral, drawing a wave of heartfelt responses from admirers across social media.

The footage, which surfaced on Sunday, 30 August 2026, captures the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) walking along a roadside near a fence and trees at what appears to be dawn.

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye, 84, spotted on a morning prayer walk at Redemption Camp elicits reactions. Photo credit@pastoraadeboye

Source: Instagram

The 84-year-old clergyman was spotted alone, without any security detail, and was walking with the aid of a stick. In the caption of the post, the cleric was prayed for: "God bless Daddy GO".

Adeboye's quiet devotion at 84

For many who watched the clip, the sight of one of Africa's most influential church leaders walking unaccompanied in quiet solitude struck a deep chord.

Pastor Adeboye seen walking all alone at Redemption camp. Photo credit@pastoraadeboye

Source: Instagram

The simplicity of the moment stood in sharp contrast to the scale of the ministry he leads, which has millions of members across the globe.

Here is the Instagram video of Pastor Adeboye having his morning prayer walk all alone:

Fans share their reactions

The video quickly drew comments from followers who were clearly moved by what they saw. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@sonofibiyeomie wrote:

"The rare sight of this feels like seeing a Bible character literally..."

@quinnadaeze shared:

"And it shall be said of him, '…he walked with the Lord until the very end.' Lord, thank You for Grandpa Adeboye. Continue to keep and strengthen him for yet greater works. Thank You Jesus!"

@joshuakngs commented:

"And Enoch walked with the Lord."

@sesconprojects_ltd wrote:

"More grace, more strength. Daddy G.O you will finish well in Jesus name."

@almond6352 said:

"Am I the only who feels like there's an angelic aura each you daddy GO. Either from near or far."

@lesley_amoah reacted:

"Though we are few but we have been surrounded by those who have crossed that river before!"

RCCG members clash with security officers

Legit.ng had reported that a video from the RCCG Holy Ghost Congress weekend went viral after showing a tense confrontation between attendees and security personnel at the Redemption Camp.

The incident reportedly began after some worshippers were unable to leave the venue, with one man claiming he had been trapped for about two hours. According to him, security officers allegedly told attendees that the restriction was based on an order from Pastor Adeboye.

Tensions reportedly escalated when a fire service truck attempted to leave the premises. Those who had parked their vehicles around the exit were subsequently asked to move their cars to allow the emergency vehicle to pass.

Source: Legit.ng