A Federal High Court sitting in Gusau voided the APC primary election held for the Zamfara North Senatorial District

Justice Hassan Dikko gave the ruling on Monday after considering written addresses adopted by both the plaintiffs and defendants

APC senatorial aspirant Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi had filed the suit challenging the legality of the primary

A Federal High Court in Gusau has nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election held for the Zamfara North Senatorial District and directed the party to organise a fresh exercise within 14 days.

Justice Hassan Dikko delivered the ruling on Monday, August 31, following roughly two hours of proceedings, during which he considered written addresses and arguments adopted by lawyers on both sides of the case.

The nullified primary had produced incumbent Senator Sahabi Ya'u Kaura as the APC's flagbearer for the Zamfara North senatorial seat ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Shinkafi's challenge succeeds

The suit was brought before the court by APC senatorial aspirant Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, who contested the validity of how the primary was conducted. His legal action directly led to Monday's ruling ordering the party back to the drawing board.

Responding to the judgment, Shinkafi said the court's decision had renewed public trust in the justice system. "It had restored people's confidence in the judiciary," he said.

The APC now has 14 days from the date of the judgment to conduct a new primary election for the district.

Source: Legit.ng