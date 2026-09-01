One year after skit maker Sanku's death, his grieving mother publicly called out the car dealer she holds responsible for her son's fate

The mother claims the dealer gave Sanku a loan car, sent him only N50,000 for fuel, and has not visited or contacted her since the fatal accident

She alleged the dealer used police and lawyers to intimidate the family and sent someone to take away Sanku's phone after the crash

One year after the death of popular Nigerian skit maker Raji Samad Adetola, widely known as Mr Sanku Comedy, his mother has broken her silence in a video that is now making rounds online, calling out the car dealer she believes is linked to her son's tragic passing.

Sanku, whose real name was also listed as Sanku Olaniyi, died on Monday, 1 September 2025, after a fatal road accident along the Oyo-Ogbomoso road in Oyo State.

Tragedy as Sanku’s mother reveals how son died, calls out car dealer. Credit: @mrsankucomedy

Source: Instagram

He and a friend were travelling in a vehicle that veered off the road and plunged into a ditch in the early hours of that morning.

Sanku's Mother Speaks Out

In the emotional video, his mother directed her pain squarely at a car dealer she identified as "Finest," accusing him of failing to show accountability in the months since her son's death.

She claimed the dealer collected Sanku's personal car and N13 million from him, then handed him a loan vehicle under a five-month agreement, only for the arrangement to end tragically within two months.

According to the grieving woman, the dealer contacted Sanku on the morning of the accident, and her son even called to tell her he was on his way to meet the man.

"Zanku said he didn't have money for fuel; you sent him 50K only to have him killed," she said in the video. "Your driver drove my son to his death."

She also alleged that after the crash, the dealer sent someone to collect the phones from the scene, suggesting a deliberate effort to conceal what had happened.

She added that when the family sought answers, they were told to produce a lawyer, while the dealer claimed to have both police and legal representation on his side.

Sanku’s mother cries out after son’s death, calls out car dealer. Credit: @mrsankucomedy

Source: Instagram

A Mother's Grief, Unanswered

Despite a full year passing, the mother said she has never met the dealer in person and does not even know what he looks like. She has not received any visit, message or explanation from him since Sanku's death.

"Since the incident, I have not seen him; I don't know what he looks like," she said. "God will judge you for what you've done."

Closing her message with a plea to Nigerians, she expressed gratitude for the outpouring of public support and prayed that no parent would experience the pain of outliving their child.

Watch Sanku's mother's viral Instagram clip below:

Everyday People's Tolani dies of heart attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Tolani Akintunde had passed away in the UK from a reported heart attack.

Known for her role in the popular soap opera, Everyday People, her demise has left many fans in deep mourning.

Source: Legit.ng