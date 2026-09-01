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Skit Maker Sanku’smother Accuses Dealer One Year After Son’s Tragic Death, Video Trends
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Skit Maker Sanku’smother Accuses Dealer One Year After Son’s Tragic Death, Video Trends

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • One year after skit maker Sanku's death, his grieving mother publicly called out the car dealer she holds responsible for her son's fate
  • The mother claims the dealer gave Sanku a loan car, sent him only N50,000 for fuel, and has not visited or contacted her since the fatal accident
  • She alleged the dealer used police and lawyers to intimidate the family and sent someone to take away Sanku's phone after the crash

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One year after the death of popular Nigerian skit maker Raji Samad Adetola, widely known as Mr Sanku Comedy, his mother has broken her silence in a video that is now making rounds online, calling out the car dealer she believes is linked to her son's tragic passing.

Sanku, whose real name was also listed as Sanku Olaniyi, died on Monday, 1 September 2025, after a fatal road accident along the Oyo-Ogbomoso road in Oyo State.

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Skit maker Zanku’s mother reveals what happened before fatal car crash
Tragedy as Sanku’s mother reveals how son died, calls out car dealer. Credit: @mrsankucomedy
Source: Instagram

He and a friend were travelling in a vehicle that veered off the road and plunged into a ditch in the early hours of that morning.

Sanku's Mother Speaks Out

In the emotional video, his mother directed her pain squarely at a car dealer she identified as "Finest," accusing him of failing to show accountability in the months since her son's death.

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She claimed the dealer collected Sanku's personal car and N13 million from him, then handed him a loan vehicle under a five-month agreement, only for the arrangement to end tragically within two months.

According to the grieving woman, the dealer contacted Sanku on the morning of the accident, and her son even called to tell her he was on his way to meet the man.

"Zanku said he didn't have money for fuel; you sent him 50K only to have him killed," she said in the video. "Your driver drove my son to his death."

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She also alleged that after the crash, the dealer sent someone to collect the phones from the scene, suggesting a deliberate effort to conceal what had happened.

She added that when the family sought answers, they were told to produce a lawyer, while the dealer claimed to have both police and legal representation on his side.

Sanku’s mother makes emotional revelation about son’s death after car crash
Sanku’s mother cries out after son’s death, calls out car dealer. Credit: @mrsankucomedy
Source: Instagram

A Mother's Grief, Unanswered

Despite a full year passing, the mother said she has never met the dealer in person and does not even know what he looks like. She has not received any visit, message or explanation from him since Sanku's death.

"Since the incident, I have not seen him; I don't know what he looks like," she said. "God will judge you for what you've done."

Closing her message with a plea to Nigerians, she expressed gratitude for the outpouring of public support and prayed that no parent would experience the pain of outliving their child.

Watch Sanku's mother's viral Instagram clip below:

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

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