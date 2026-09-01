Sophia Momodu Gushes As Imade Speaks Fluent French in France, Shares Sweet Video With Fans
- Sophia Momodu shared a video of Imade confidently speaking French during a trip to France over the weekend
- The proud mother could not hide her excitement, joking that Imade had become the group's unofficial translator
- Fans and followers flooded the comments with admiration for the young girl's impressive language skills
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Sophia Momodu is one proud mother, and she is making sure the world knows it.
Over the weekend, the Nigerian influencer and socialite shared a video on Instagram from her trip to France, captured at what appeared to be a restaurant or covered outdoor venue.
In the clip, her daughter Imade is heard speaking French with striking confidence, clearly at ease with the language in its native setting.
Sophia could barely contain her excitement, jokingly referring to Imade as "our translator" in the caption, a playful nod to how fluently the young girl was navigating conversations during the trip.
Imade's French Skills Stun Fans
The video quickly gained traction online, with viewers marvelling at Imade's composure and linguistic ability.
Imade is the daughter of Davido, one of Nigeria's biggest Afrobeats stars, and Sophia Momodu. She has frequently appeared on her mother's social media page and has always drawn attention for her poise and personality, but this particular moment struck a chord with many who were impressed to see her thriving academically and culturally abroad.
Sophia Momodu's Proud Moment in France
The trip to France appeared to be a mix of leisure and experience for the mother-daughter duo, with Sophia using the moment to shine a spotlight on Imade's growth.
The video's warm and humorous tone struck a chord with followers, who appreciated the genuine nature of the clip.
Watch Sophia Momodu's video of Imade speaking French in France:
Sophia Momodu clashes with troll
Legit.ng reported that Sophia Momodu again found herself at the centre of online drama after responding to a critic who questioned her lifestyle choices.
On her Snapchat page, a fan asked whether she had plans to settle down and start a family, criticising her for “always being in a club.”
She did not hold back in her response. She pointed out that critics often ignore her achievements and only focus on her social outings.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.