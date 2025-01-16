Singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, caught the attention of social media users after a video of him gifting his son Nino a brand-new car was shared online

In the video, 2Baba gave his son a bundle of cash before he presented the luxurious car to him to celebrate his 19th birthday

Nino Idibia looked speechless as he held the bundle of cash before he got into his new car to ride it

Singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, took the love he has for his first child Nino Idibia to another level as he bought him an expensive car for his 19th birthday.

The excited father of seven gave his first son some money before he showed him his car gift which he designed with a red ribbon. Nino, who was born on January 15, 2006, was overwhelmed and could not physically express his joy.

2Baba gave his son Nino a car on his 19th birthday.

Source: Instagram

2Baba hugged his son who took the bundle of cash and held it gently before he made his way into his car. In the video, he showed off the interior of his car as he drove it.

2Baba gifts his son Nino a car

While Nino is still basking in the euphoria of owning a car, several netizens have rejoiced with him and praised the African Queen hitmaker for blessing his son on his 19th birthday. The singer had Nino with his baby mama Sumbo Adeoye, who is now married to Pastor David Adeoye, the senior pastor of Royalty Christian Centre.

Aside from Sumbo who had two sons for 2Baba, his other baby mama Pero Adeniyi had three children for him - two boys and a daughter. Also, 2Baba's wife and actress Annie Idibia had two daughters for him - Isabella and Olivia. In the past, Annie and Pero often have clashes because of the singer. However, in recent times, peace has been restored publicly, and the drama online has reduced

Watch the video in the link.

Reactions as 2Baba buys son a car

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as 2Baba gifts his 19-year-old son Nino a brand-new car below:

@thesandypreneur:

"So beautiful to watch your kids grow up so well. God bless them."

@kiitfoundation:

"This is nice, the young man must be so happy."

@uniquepliesstuddard:

"Wow! Don’t worry 2baba you go surely eat the fruit of your labour."

@penielhotsodang:

"I too like 2Baba abeg. His humility dey learn work for your side abeg."

@princemonathaniel:

"He is so speechless."

@prettyrita:

"Na new tear rubber o. Poor man pikin no go fit relate."

@jessroland:

"Naso our children go dey proud to get father like us."

@emheist:

"Happy birthday to your lookalike son Nino Idibia."

