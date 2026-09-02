President Bola Ahmed Tinubu constituted a 223-man APC presidential campaign council ahead of the 2027 general elections

The senate majority leader, Michael Bamidele Opeyemi, was named deputy director general South II of the campaign body

Former Zamfara governor Abdulaziz Yari emerged as director-general while Imo governor Hope Uzodimma was named secretary

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has set up a 223-member All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council for the 2027 elections, naming some of Nigeria's most senior political figures to lead the effort.

As reported by Channels News, the full composition of the council was published in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy.

President Tinubu appoints Bamidele Opeyemi, the senate majority leader, to the APC’s presidential campaign council ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

President Tinubu will chair the campaign council, with Vice President Kashim Shettima serving as vice chairman. APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda will also hold a vice chairman role within the structure.

Key appointments in APC campaign council

Former Zamfara State governor Senator Abdulaziz Yari has been named director-general of the campaign, while Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma will serve as Secretary. APC National Secretary Senator Ajibola Bashiru and Hadiza Bala-Usman have been assigned as deputy and assistant secretaries respectively.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni will serve as deputy director-generals covering the south and north.

Senate Leader Bamidele, the Ekiti-born senator who has long been a close ally of Tinubu, joins them in the role as deputy director-general South II, alongside Senator Jibril Barau.

President Tinubu will also be supported by a body of advisers that includes Bisi Akande, Segun Osoba, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and Senator Florence Ita Giwa.

Senate Majority Leader Bamidele Opeyemi joins Tinubu’s 2027 campaign team as the APC steps up preparations for the presidential election. Photo credit: Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele

Source: Facebook

A squad built for 2027 election

The breadth of the appointments signals a deliberate effort to draw together APC stakeholders from across the country's geopolitical zones ahead of what is expected to be a fiercely contested presidential race.

The inclusion of state governors, serving senators, and party officials in key roles gives the council both legislative and executive reach.

Senator Opeyemi's position in the structure is notable given his standing as senate leader and his history of consistent support for Tinubu within APC circles.

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Tinubu gives Omole appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu named Ade Omole as deputy director, Diaspora Mobilisation I, of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party begins building its machinery for the 2027 presidential election.

Omole is an ICT executive, legal professional and public affairs strategist. He is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s diaspora engagement and is widely recognised as the “Face of the Nigerian Diaspora.” Omole is also a diaspora leader and Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC).

Source: Legit.ng