Manchester City signed Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for a joint-British-record fee of £125m on Deadline Day

The Argentine midfielder, who had pushed to leave Chelsea for over three months, signed a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium

Erling Haaland welcomed his new teammate on social media with a demand that raised eyebrows given their history

Manchester City completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea in the final minutes of the transfer window, and Erling Haaland wasted no time making his feelings known.

Man City paid £125m for the World Cup winner, a figure that equals the joint-British transfer record set when Liverpool signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle on Deadline Day a year earlier.

Manchester City have signed Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for a joint-British-record fee of £125m. Photo by Jacques Feeney

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Fernandez has committed to a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, with the deal reuniting him with manager Enzo Maresca, who previously worked with him at Chelsea.

Chelsea will walk away with an £18m profit on the midfielder.

They bought him for £107m three-and-a-half years ago, and despite Fernandez signalling his desire to leave more than three months before the window closed, the London club held firm until they received a satisfactory offer.

Chelsea had also issued a formal deadline for bids more than two weeks before the deal was finalised.

Haaland's message to Fernandez

Haaland jumped onto social media the moment Man City posted a video confirming the Argentine's arrival, dropping a characteristically blunt message:

"Welcome my friend make sure you pass to Haaland."

The playful welcome from Haaland carries added context given what happened between the two players previously.

During Man City's 2-0 win over Chelsea at the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season, Haaland publicly accused Fernandez of stamping on him during the match, The Mirror reports.

The incident drew attention at the time, making the Norwegian's warm reception of his former rival all the more notable.

Fernandez's arrival in Manchester strengthens a City midfield that Maresca has been building around pace and creativity.

The club has opened the current Premier League campaign with back-to-back wins, sitting top of the table after two matches, and the addition of a player of Fernandez's calibre adds significant depth to their title ambitions.

Man City are chasing their first league title in three years.

They surrendered the championship to Liverpool in the 2024/25 season and to Arsenal last season, and the club's ownership and technical staff have made reinforcing the squad a clear priority heading into 2026/27.

For Haaland, who finished last season as one of the Premier League's most lethal forwards, a creative, technically gifted midfielder like Fernandez in behind him could prove decisive.

Most expensive EPL signings

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about the recent £125 million deal between Manchester City and Chelsea for midfielder Enzo Fernandez, which ties the British transfer record.

This move underscores the escalating investment in Premier League talent, particularly for players who have already made headlines with eye-watering transfer fees.

Source: Legit.ng