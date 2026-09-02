Priscilla Ojo threw a lavish surprise party for her husband Juma Jux as he turned 37

The influencer and entrepreneur pulled out all the stops, presenting Juma with 37 expensive gifts

The celebration comes shortly after the couple marked their son Rakeem Mkambala's first birthday

Priscilla Ojo made sure her husband Juma Jux felt every bit of love on his 37th birthday, organising a surprise party and presenting him with 37 carefully selected gifts to match his new age.

The daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo kept things deeply personal in her birthday tribute to the Tanzanian singer.

Priscilla Ojo surprises Juma Jux with special celebration on his 37th birthday. Credit: @jumajux

Source: Instagram

She described Juma as her safe place, her biggest cheerleader, and an answered prayer, expressing gratitude for the way he loves her with patience, purity, and intention.

She also praised him for being a devoted father, adding that she has fallen in love with him all over again in an entirely new way.

Priscilla Ojo's Grand Surprise for Juma Jux

Beyond the heartfelt words, Priscilla went a step further by bringing together close friends and family members for a private surprise celebration in his honour.

The event was emotional and memorable, with the couple's loved ones gathering to mark the milestone with them.

The standout moment of the celebrations, however, was the 37 expensive gifts Priscilla presented to Juma, one for each year of his life.

The gesture quickly caught attention and became a talking point around the birthday festivities.

Priscilla Ojo celebrates husband after son's birthday. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Celebrations Follow a Big Family Milestone

The birthday comes shortly after another joyful moment for the couple. Priscilla and Juma recently celebrated the first birthday of their son, Rakeem Mkambala, in a gathering that included family and celebrity guests, among them Iyabo Ojo herself.

Legit.ng had reported on 1 September that Juma Jux clocked 37, and the celebrations that followed made it clear that Priscilla was determined to make the day unforgettable for her husband.

Watch the beautiful celebration between Priscilla and Juma:

Aisha Lawal shows gifts from Iyabo Ojo's grandson's party

Legit.ng also reported that actress Aisha Lawal spoke after criticism over her conduct at Iyabo Ojo's grandson Rakeem's birthday party, and she's done it in the most unexpected way by showing off exactly what she brought home.

On Sunday, August 30, 2026, Lawal took to TikTok to share a video, revealing the generous gift bag she received at the celebration.

Her video quickly went viral, sparking reactions from fans and followers.

Source: Legit.ng