Dr Nasiru Gawuna, former Kano Deputy Governor and NDC senatorial candidate, is reportedly preparing to defect to the APC

Gawuna's team reportedly paid a solidarity visit to Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, fuelling speculation about the move

APC chieftain Bashir Ahmad made the claim in a social media post on Wednesday, 2 September

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano state appears to be fracturing, with a senior party figure on the verge of crossing to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr Nasiru Gawuna, who served as Deputy Governor of Kano State and is currently the NDC's senatorial candidate, is reportedly preparing to abandon the party for the APC. According to APC chieftain and former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad, Gawuna's team had already taken a significant step in that direction, paying a solidarity visit to Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on the eve of a formal defection.

NDC senatorial candidate in Kano to join APC Photo Credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

Bashir Ahmad's claim about Gawuna's defection

Ahmad, a prominent APC figure from Kano, made the claim publicly in a social media post on Wednesday, September 2. He framed the visit to Governor Yusuf as a precursor to Gawuna's eventual switch, suggesting the meeting was intended to smooth the path ahead of an official announcement.

The development, if confirmed, would mark a significant blow to the NDC's foothold in Kano, one of Nigeria's most politically consequential states. Gawuna, as a former deputy governor and active senatorial candidate, represents a considerable figure within the party's structure in the region. His reported exit would leave the NDC without one of its most prominent voices in the state.

NDC's position in Kano under pressure

Kano has long been a fiercely contested political terrain, with loyalties shifting frequently between cycles. The reported defection adds to a picture of internal strain within the NDC at the state level, raising questions about the party's ability to retain candidates as the political season intensifies.

No official statement from Dr Gawuna or the NDC had been issued in response to Ahmad's claims at the time of this report. Recall that Kano is the home state of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the vice-presidential candidate of the NDC in the 2027 elections and a prominent political godfather in the state.

See Ahmad's statement on X here:

Ekiti NDC chairman denies stepping down

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ekiti NDC chairman Musa Arogundade broke his silence on Monday to address reports that he had stepped down from his position.

Arogundade said he was properly appointed by party leaders and stakeholders in May 2026 and remains at the helm of the state chapter.

The NDC chairman also weighed in on Peter Obi's 2027 presidential ambitions and the party's preparations ahead of the general elections.

Source: Legit.ng