The Canadian government has published a list of occupations and categories that qualify for a work permit exemption

The 25 categories span academics, business visitors, military personnel, sports professionals, students, and religious leaders

It is noteworthy that workers who qualify for an exemption may still need a visitor visa or electronic travel authorisation to enter Canada

The Canadian government has released a list of 25 categories of foreign nationals who may be allowed to work in Canada without obtaining a work permit.

The guidance, published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, makes clear that qualifying under one of the listed categories does not automatically guarantee an exemption.

Canada reveals 25 categories of foreigners who can work without a work permit. Photo Credit: Dave Chan

Source: Getty Images

Workers may still need to meet specific eligibility requirements depending on their occupation and circumstances.

Canada: Full List of work permit-exempt categories

The Canadian government grouped the 25 categories under six broad areas. They are:

Academics and skilled workers:

1. Examiners and evaluators.

2. Public speakers.

3. Short-term researchers.

4. Short-term high-skilled workers.

Business people:

5. Business visitors.

6. Convention organisers.

7. Public speakers.

Emergency and transportation:

8. Aviation accident or incident investigators.

9. Civil aviation inspectors.

10. Crew members.

11. Emergency service providers.

Military, foreign organisations and law:

12. Expert witnesses and investigators.

13. Foreign government representatives, diplomats and United Nations representatives.

14. Family members of foreign government representatives.

15. Military personnel.

Sports, media and arts:

16. Advertising or commercial crews.

17. Athletes and coaches.

18. Judges and referees.

19. News reporters and film or media crews.

20. Short-term performing artists.

Students:

21. Healthcare students (short-term only).

22. Recent graduates from a Canadian designated learning institution who have applied for a work permit.

23. Full-time study permit holders working off campus.

24. Full-time study permit holders working on campus.

Religious work:

25. Religious leaders.

Canada: Visa requirements still apply

Even where a work permit is not required, the Canadian government noted that most foreign nationals will still need either a visitor visa or an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) before they can enter the country. The type of travel document required depends on the applicant's nationality and the country they are travelling from.

The full details of each category, including the specific conditions attached to each exemption, are available on the [official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had shared four categories of students who can work in the country without a work permit.

Positions Canada aims to fill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about the key positions that Canada is eyeing to fill.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) disclosed that it needs experienced workers in a number of high-demand fields and has structured its Express Entry selections around those priorities.

The occupations currently at the top of Canada's list include medical doctors, researchers, and senior managers who already have Canadian work experience.

Source: Legit.ng