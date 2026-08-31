A video of Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate kneeling before his band members while in tears surfaced on Instagram on Monday, August 31, 2026

The music star was seen surrounded by band members as he spoke to them emotionally before wiping his tears and returning to perform

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions, with some linking his emotional moment to the recent death of a fellow entertainer

Fuji music legend K1 De Ultimate left fans emotional after a video of him kneeling before his band members went viral on Monday, August 31, 2026.

The clip, shared on Instagram, captured the veteran artiste at what appeared to be a live event. Mid-performance or between sets, he dropped to his knees in front of his band, visibly overwhelmed with emotion.

Reactions as K1 De Ultimate goes on his knees in tears before band members. Photo credit@k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

Several band members gathered around him as he addressed them, tears streaming down his face. Once he finished speaking, he returned to his seat, dabbed his eyes with a white handkerchief, and eventually resumed singing.

Fans react to K1's emotional moment

The footage quickly drew widespread attention, with many followers weighing in on what they believed prompted the display of vulnerability.

K1 De Ultimate trends over what he did with his band members. Photo credit@k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

Here is the Instagram video of the Fuji artist and his band members at an event that got fans talking:

What fans said about the singer

@iam.sheviboi wrote:

"I noticed lately k1 has really take life very simple and thats a great one"

@tomi_odue1 shared:

"Kwam 1 really changing for good."

@shola.okolo commented:

"Hmmm. Hes realizing that life is vanity. Iku to npa ojugba eni indeed! Well done K1. No man is an island. We need each other, whether high or low. Ire oooo."

@anikekitchen0177 suggested:

"The death of ogogo is changing some people."

However, not everyone was convinced the moment needed a deeper explanation. @tessy_sam1 pushed back against the speculation:

"Everybody just Dey type rubbish. He's an emotional man and that's who he is from beginning. Go and watch the full video and you'll understand what makes him knee down."

K1 De Ultimate's bond with his band

The moment stood out for many because of how publicly and genuinely K1 expressed his feelings towards the people who have supported his craft across the years.

For a musician of his stature to kneel before his band members, rather than the other way around, struck a chord with viewers as a rare show of humility.

Whether the moment was tied to personal reflection, grief, or simply the bond between the artiste and his crew, followers agreed it offered a side of K1 that is rarely seen on stage.

K1 De Ultimate prostrates for Obasanjo

Legit.ng had reported that Fuji music legend K1 De Ultimate sparked admiration online after he dropped to the floor and fully prostrated on stage upon spotting former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The heartwarming moment took place during the 60th birthday celebration of Oba Kabiru Adewale Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota. K1 De Ultimate was performing at the event when he noticed the former president and immediately showed him respect.

Source: Legit.ng