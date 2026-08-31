Lawyers for OdumoduBlvck filed a petition against the Lagos State Police Command over an alleged attempt to arrest the musician at 3am on August 29, 2026

The legal team argued the matter was already being handled by the Inspector General of Police's office and was also pending before an Abuja Magistrate Court

Marshal Attorneys requested an urgent investigation into the circumstances of the late-night incident and urged police to defer to the appropriate authority

Lawyers representing popular Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, widely known as OdumoduBlvck, have petitioned the Lagos State Police Command following an alleged attempt to arrest the musician in the early hours of August 29, 2026.

The petition, dated August 31, 2026, was filed by Marshal Attorneys and addressed to the Assistant Commissioner of Police at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lagos State Police Command.

OdumoduBlvck’s lawyers petition Lagos police over alleged attempt to arrest musician at 3am. Photo: odumodublvck/npf

Source: Instagram

According to OdumoduBlvck's legal team, officers arrived with an invitation letter at approximately 3:00am, a move they described as inappropriate and procedurally irregular.

"On the 29th of August, 2026 at about 3:00am, officers of the Nigerian Police Force purportedly acting on your Command swooped on our Client with an invitation letter purportedly issued by your good self," the lawyers wrote in the petition.

OdumoduBlvck's matter already before court, lawyers argue

The legal team maintained that the incident was particularly troubling because the subject matter at the heart of the police action was not new.

They noted that the Inspector General of Police's office was already handling it through the IGP Monitoring Unit, and that related proceedings were pending before an Abuja Magistrate Court.

On those grounds, they argued that launching a fresh, parallel investigation from a separate command amounted to a duplication of process and was inappropriate given the active court case.

The attorneys also pointed out that they had previously responded to an earlier police invitation on behalf of their client, and that one of the lawyers had denied authorship of a prior invitation letter, making the 3am visit even more puzzling.

Nigerian musician OdumoduBlvck faces alleged 3am arrest attempt as lawyers challenge police action. Photo: odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

OdumoduBlvck "not wanted by Police," lawyers say

In a public notice accompanying the petition, the lawyers were clear that their client had not evaded or resisted any lawful process.

They stated that OdumoduBlvck had no outstanding warrant of arrest against him and had, through his legal representatives, responded promptly to every legitimate invitation.

"Our Client remains, as he has always been, a law-abiding and reputable citizen who respects due process and the rule of law. He continues to fully cooperate with the appropriate authorities through his legal representatives and has nothing to hide," the statement read.

The legal team requested that the Assistant Commissioner of Police launch an urgent inquiry into what happened that night and urged the command to defer the matter to the Inspector General of Police's office, which they described as the appropriate authority already engaged with the case.

The lawyers also called on fans, media, and the general public to disregard unverified speculation and rely only on statements issued by OdumoduBlvck's legal representatives.

Check out OdumoduBlvck’s lawyers' petition against the police below:

Odumodublvck slams Rufai Oseni over invite

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck called out Arise TV presenter Rufai Oseni over an interview invitation in which his name was reportedly misspelt.

The rapper expressed his displeasure on social media, directing his frustration at the journalist and the television station over an error. His outburst quickly attracted attention from fans and other social media users.

The incident happened amid Odumodublvck’s ongoing public fallout with fellow Nigerian artiste Blaqbonez, a feud that has generated considerable discussion online and was previously addressed by Oseni during one of his programmes.

Source: Legit.ng