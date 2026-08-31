Lizzy Anjorin went live on Instagram to critique Iyabo Ojo's appearance at her grandson's first birthday celebration

The actress questioned Iyabo Ojo's outfit choice and made pointed remarks about her state of mind and finances

Lizzy Anjorin claimed Iyabo Ojo's behaviour at the party was a sign of depression, not happiness

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has stirred fresh drama online after going live on Instagram to openly criticise Iyabo Ojo's conduct and clothing at her grandson's first birthday party.

While Iyabo Ojo was celebrating the milestone occasion, Anjorin joined Instagram Live specifically to pick apart her colleague's appearance and what she described as troubling behaviour during the festivities.

Iyabo Ojo’s outfit at grandson’s party sparks reaction from Lizzy Anjorin. Credit: @lizzyanjorin, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin's Pointed Remarks

Anjorin did not hold back during the live session, linking Iyabo Ojo's conduct to what she believes are deeper personal struggles.

She argued that a person with genuine financial comfort would carry themselves differently in public, stating:

"When you have money, up to 200,000, 500,000, 1,000,000 in your account, there are some things you will do in public. When you have to 5m, 10m cash in your account, there are some things you will not do."

She went further to suggest that what many might interpret as a joyful celebration was actually a sign of inner turmoil. In her words, "This is not happiness, this is not ordinary eyes, this is depression."

Anjorin also dismissed any notion that others could be envious of Iyabo Ojo's current position, saying:

"There is nothing anybody can be jealous of about this person. How can an estate owner be jealous of a beggar?"

Drama as Lizzy Anjorin calls out Iyabo Ojo over her grandson’s party outfit. Credit: @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

"Is This What Your Mother Wore?"

Perhaps the sharpest part of her commentary came when she turned her attention directly to Iyabo Ojo's outfit, drawing comparisons to what a mother would wear during a significant family event. "When you gave birth, is this what your mother wore? Is it the way your mom was disgracing herself?" she asked.

Anjorin wrapped up her critique by suggesting her colleague was concealing something, adding that her actions pointed to a lack of inner peace.

"She is hiding so much, and she is pained," she said, before concluding that the display was entirely the wrong way to make an impression. "If you want to oppress, this is not how to oppress. You can't use olosho vibes to oppress."

Iyabo Ojo has not publicly responded to Anjorin's comments at the time this article was published.

Watch Lizzy Anjorin's viral clip attacking Iyabo Ojo:

Iyabo Ojo rejoices over Lizzy Anjorin

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo was over the moon after news that Anjorin was caught and disgraced for sending a fake alert, which he used to buy gold.

The actress was in the Lagos Island market when she was apprehended and accused of using a fake alert to purchase goods.

Ojo made a video to show her state after the news went viral. She was sipping a drink and laughing cheerfully.

Source: Legit.ng