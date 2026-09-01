Peter Okoye’s wife Lola shares an inspiring message with women

Lola Omotayo Okoye shared an inspiring message on social media directed at women everywhere

Peter Okoye's wife set her post to her husband's song, signalling that the couple remain on solid ground

Lola urged women to believe in themselves and never let fear or others' opinions define their worth

Lola Omotayo Okoye is making it clear that things are just fine between her and her husband, music star Peter Okoye, and she is doing it in the most stylish way possible.

The mother of two recently took to her social media page to share a photo, choosing to set the post to one of Peter Okoye's songs, "I Can't Look Away."

Lola Okoye’s powerful words to women get people talking. Credit: @lolaomotayo

Source: Instagram

The deliberate choice of soundtrack spoke volumes before she even said a word.

But it was her caption that really caught attention. Lola directed a heartfelt message at women, encouraging them to recognise their worth and push past whatever is holding them back.

Lola's Message to Women

Rather than keeping things surface-level, Lola went deep. She reminded women that they are strong, capable, and deserving of every dream they carry in their hearts.

She described women as "the complete package" and urged them not to let fear, failure, or the noise of other people's opinions become the measure of who they are.

She also called on women to trust themselves, own their voices, and embrace the different chapters of their journey, no matter how messy or uncertain those chapters might feel.

Weaving Peter Okoye's song title into the body of her message, she wrote:

"To every woman❤️: You are strong, capable, and worthy of every dream in your heart. You are the complete package. Never allow fear, failure, or the opinions of others to define you. Believe in yourself and your voice, embrace your journey, and keep moving forward…

"Say to yourself: 'I can't look away' from my responsibilities as an entrepreneur, mother, caregiver…etc. 'I can't look away' from my strength as a woman. 'I can't look away' from the wisdom in my mind, the depth of my soul, or the purpose within my heart. Have a blessed week ahead, everyone. I love you."

Lola Okoye encourages women with powerful message that gets attention. Credit: @lolaomotayo

Source: Instagram

Lola Omotayo Uses Peter Okoye's Song

The way Lola threaded the song title through her message was both creative and intentional. By anchoring her affirmations around "I Can't Look Away," she not only crafted a message of empowerment but also gave a quiet, public nod to her husband's work, putting any speculation about their relationship firmly to rest.

See Lola Omotayo's sensational Instagram post below:

Peter Okoye shares rare certificate amid feud

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of Nigerian music star Peter Okoye had resurfaced online, showing the singer confidently claiming that he is the only member of the Okoye family with a music certificate.

The video had re-emerged amid the growing feud between Peter, his twin brother Paul Okoye, and their elder brother Jude Okoye, which has continued to generate reactions on social media.

As the clip gained traction, fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many expressing support for the P-Square star and weighing in on the ongoing family drama.

Source: Legit.ng