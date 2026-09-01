FIFA President Gianni Infantino shared a public tribute to Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain announced his retirement from international football

Messi revealed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup final defeat and the death of his father influenced his decision to step away from the international stage

Messi scored 21 goals across 34 World Cup matches over six editions of the tournament, leaving behind a string of records

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has publicly honoured Lionel Messi after the Argentine captain announced his retirement from international football at 39.

Messi broke the news in a post on his Instagram page, revealing that two deeply personal moments shaped his decision: Argentina's defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final and the passing of his father.

Gianni Infantino presents Lionel Messi's medal after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Infantino pays tribute to Messi

Infantino responded with an emotional tribute of his own, also shared on Instagram, expressing admiration for the forward he has long championed as one of football's greatest.

“What a delight it has been for me and every football fan across the world to have seen Gleomessi play the beautiful game - his unmistakable genius touched so many hearts and gave so much happiness,” Infantino wrote.

“As he enters a new chapter, I am happy to look back on all his goals at the @fifaworldcup over the years, with the victorious 2022 campaign in Qatar being a standout moment. Once more, I send him my best wishes.”

According to FIFA, Messi featured in 34 World Cup matches and netted 21 goals across six editions of the tournament, a run that spans nearly two decades of international competition.

His crowning moment came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he led Argentina to the title and cemented his place in the sport's history.

The retirement announcement prompted widespread emotion across the football world, with the 2022 World Cup winner bowing out of the international stage, having left records and memories that are unlikely to be matched for a generation.

FIFA pays tribute to Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA paid tribute to Lionel Messi after the World Cup winner bowed out of the international stage at the age of 39.

Messi’s international retirement had long been anticipated after Argentina lost the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to Spain on July 19.

Source: Legit.ng