A video of actress Uche Ogogo arriving at an event in a skimpy red crop top surfaced online on Saturday, August 29, 2026

Her outfit left very little to the imagination, with her undergarments fully visible both from the front and the back

Fans flooded the comments section with sharp observations about her choice of dress for the outing

A video of Nollywood actress Uche Ogogo stepping out for an event has set social media buzzing after her revealing outfit drew widespread attention online.

The clip, which circulated on Saturday, 29 August 2026, showed Ogogo walking towards the entrance of an event dressed in a short red crop top.

Reactions as Uche Ogogo appears at event in revealing cloth. Photo credit@ucheogogo

Source: Instagram

The outfit left very little covered, with her undergarments clearly visible from the front. Things became even more striking when the movie star turned around, as viewers got a full view of what she had on underneath.

Uche Ogogo's look divides opinions

Uche Ogogo sparks reactions after showing up at event in revealing red outfit. Photo credit@ucheogodo

Source: Instagram

The video quickly gathered reactions, with many commenters weighing in on whether the outfit was appropriate for an actress of her profile.

Opinions ranged from light-hearted jabs to more pointed critiques about age, style, and personal standards.

Here is the Instagram video of Uche Ogogo's outfit to a public function below:

What fans said about Uche Ogogo's outfit

@thegoodpat wrote:

"As you no get surgery money so, oya go register for a gym session, detty December is in 3 months plus"

@adaebenezer shared:

"There's a certain age you get to in life that you understand that you can dress well and look very Classy and demure; at that stage, some Outfits should be capital NO!"

@veevogee commented:

"To those of us who had something to say but rather left it unsaid, may we find peace."

@kiii_ra0 quipped:

"The only thing wey be private part nowadays na intestine."

@thesandypreneur added:

"Person suppose dey fit retire from some kain things at a particular stage sha. It is well"

Uche Ogbodo slams men's infidelity in marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uche Ogbodo spoke against the double standards surrounding marriage and infidelity. The actress dismissed the notion that men should be excused for cheating while women remain loyal.

She argued that relationships demand equality and that men who claim they cannot control themselves need to exercise discipline and respect.

Source: Legit.ng