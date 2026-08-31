TikTok creator Pondis publicly called out Femi Atere for accompanying Veekee James to Priscilla Ojo's son Rakeem's first birthday party in Lagos

Pondis warned that Atere was 'beginning to lose your respect as a man' by following his wife to social gatherings she was invited to

Fans largely pushed back against the criticism, defending Femi Atere's right to support his wife publicly

A TikTok content creator has sparked an online debate after targeting Femi Atere, husband of celebrity fashion designer Veekee James, over his decision to accompany her to Priscilla Ojo's son Rakeem's first birthday party.

The creator, known as Pondis, shared a video that began circulating on August 31, 2026, in which he addressed Femi Atere directly.

Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, attend Iyabo Ojo’s grandson Rakeem’s first birthday party, faces online criticism. Photo: veekee_james/iyaboojofespris/its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The content creator claimed the entrepreneur was "beginning to lose your respect as a man" by showing up to social events alongside his wife.

Pondis further argued that Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, are not Femi Atere's friends, insisting only Veekee James had received an invitation from her industry friend, Priscy.

The couple had attended the Lagos cowboy-themed celebration together, bringing along their infant daughter, Eliana Adeife Atere, born in May 2026.

Veekee James' take on public appearances with her husband

This is not the first time the couple's constant joint presence at public events has drawn commentary.

Veekee James, who founded her own fashion label and is also a gospel singer, previously addressed similar remarks by describing her husband as her "personal handbag," adding that their lives are completely intertwined.

Femi Atere, founder of cleaning company Mr Tidy NG, married Veekee James in 2023–2024. The couple has consistently maintained a highly visible public profile together.

Watch Veekee James' husband, Femi Atere, being criticised in the video below:

Fans defend Veekee James' husband, Femi Atere, online

Replies to the video largely rejected Pondis' position, with many questioning why a husband supporting his wife in public should be framed as a loss of dignity.

@EstherBeau84024 wrote:

"Ndiala baba keep your advice to your self, the invitation was for the entire family, focus on your own family let the man be."

@Henny27164667 commented:

"So because the supports his wife now he will lose respect… some of you will just open your mouth waaaaa and be spitting nonsense. You do know that he also network for his business from this events. Ehn low budget Ewure"

@UmesiGlory81748 said:

"Pepper body, men don't like seeing a man who pampers adores and supports his family they term it weakness.cromoto man comot your body for another man's house let him be a weak man and let his family be happy"

@Aria1stdota wrote:

"Place of love gbuo gi, How is it ur business?… If they send invitation stating Mr and Mrs … come even write the man name … he should not go bc of what u online pride and offline no shame will talk??"

@VAfaith36 stated:

"Nawa oooo Most of these men wish to be in Femi's position"

@runagal12 added:

"If you can use this same energy to fight bad government. Nigeria will be better. Ode bcus Ur marriage is faulty doesn't mean others are like that."

Veekee James’ husband, Femi Atere, draws attention after appearing with his wife at Iyabo Ojo’s grandson’s birthday. Photo: veekee_james/iyaboojofespris/its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Veekee James warns party bloggers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fashion designer Veekee James called out Lagos party bloggers over what she described as invasive filming and privacy violations.

She said over 20 bloggers recently blocked her path at an event and complained after footage showing her phone password was shared online.

Veekee warned that she may damage any camera pushed disrespectfully into her face at future events and also condemned an incident involving Toke Makinwa’s baby.

Source: Legit.ng