INEC said a message circulating online falsely claimed the commission was recruiting and training ad-hoc staff for the 2027 General Election

The fake portal directed applicants to a website not linked to INEC, prompting the commission to issue a public warning

INEC urged Nigerians to visit its official website for verified recruitment and election-related announcements

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned Nigerians about a fraudulent message spreading online that falsely claims the commission is currently recruiting and training ad-hoc staff for the 2027 General Election.

The fake message directed members of the public to a website with the link, which INEC has confirmed is not affiliated with the commission in any way.

INEC denies opening a recruitment portal Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

INEC distances itself from fake portal

In a public notice, INEC said the website being circulated is not an official recruitment portal and warned Nigerians against engaging with it in any form. The commission specifically advised members of the public not to click on the link, submit personal information, upload documents, or make any payment through the platform.

INEC added that all genuine recruitment exercises and election-related announcements are published only through its verified communication channels and official websites. Members of the public seeking accurate information were directed to visit the commission's official website at inecnigeria.org.

INEC's history of fraud warnings

This is not the first time INEC has had to alert Nigerians about fake recruitment notices. The commission said it had previously cautioned the public about fraudulent websites and misleading advertisements falsely presented as official INEC communications.

INEC urged the public to disregard the current fake notice entirely and to stop sharing it, warning that continuing to circulate the message could expose more unsuspecting Nigerians to potential fraud and identity theft.

See the commission's statement on X here:

Shehu Sani lists campaign promises Nigerians should reject

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani published a list of 16 campaign promises he believes Nigerians should treat with deep scepticism, warning citizens not to be swayed by politicians who make pledges they have no intention of honouring.

Sani, a rights activist and former legislator known for his outspoken commentary on Nigerian politics, shared the list publicly, opening with a direct challenge to voters to engage their critical thinking before accepting any such vow from what he called "bourgeoisie politicians."

Source: Legit.ng