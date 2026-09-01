OPay's legal team sent a formal demand letter to an X user who posted that the fintech company would go on a long, indefinite break

The post, published on August 30, 2026, urged OPay customers to withdraw their funds — a claim OPay called false and defamatory

OPay's Chief Legal Counsel demanded a takedown, retraction, and apology before 11:59 PM WAT on August 31, 2026

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OPay Digital Services Limited has issued a formal legal warning to an X user identified as Cute Hafserh, with the username @haifah_er_abba, over a post the fintech company says falsely claimed it would go on a long, indefinite break and advised customers to withdraw their money.

OPay threatens legal action against X user over false shutdown claim Photo: Opay

Source: Getty Images

The demand letter, dated August 31, 2026, and signed by Chief Legal Counsel Akinfolabi Moses Rokosu, said the company became aware of the post on August 30, 2026.

According to OPay, the publication was "false, malicious, unlawful, libellous, defamatory and lacks any factual, legal or ethical basis whatsoever."

The company said the post had caused reputational and commercial damage and harmed its business operations.

OPay's Demands

OPay gave Cute Hafserh a tight deadline to comply with three conditions: permanently delete the post from X and any other platform where it may have been shared, issue a clear and unconditional retraction, and tender an unreserved public apology to the company, all before 11:59 PM West Africa Time on August 31, 2026.

The company warned that failure to comply would result in legal action, with the letter stating:

"Your action has caused irreparable damage to us and we shall take all appropriate legal action against you and shall pursue all remedies available to us."

Why OPay Says the Post Was Harmful

OPay has a large customer base in Nigeria who keep funds in their accounts for everyday transactions. A viral post advising customers to pull out their money could trigger panic, damage trust in the platform, and disrupt its operations, even if the claim is entirely untrue.

OPay says false shutdown claim caused reputational and commercial damage Photo: Opay

Source: Twitter

The company made clear in its warning that it treats the spread of false information about its brand as a serious matter, adding a broader notice at the top of its letter, Punch reports.

The statement added:

"OPay takes the publication and circulation of false and misleading information seriously. This is a formal warning against the continued publication and circulation of false and misleading information concerning OPay."

OPay eyes NGX listing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that OPay, one of Nigeria's largest fintech companies, is weighing a share listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) that would give domestic investors direct access to its business for the first time, according to people familiar with the matter.

The planned NGX listing is expected to be announced formally in the near future.

It runs alongside separate preparations for a potential initial public offering in the United States, where the company is targeting a valuation of roughly $4 billion.

Source: Legit.ng