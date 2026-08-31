Little Boy’s Unusual Full Name Grabs Attention after Mum Shared Photo of His 2025 Scholarship Win
- Omobolanle Ayinke, a Nigerian mum, shared a throwback photo of herself with her son after he won a scholarship in 2025
- The proud mother posted the picture on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a viral tweet asking people what they had ever won in life
- Her son's unusual full name quickly became the talk of the social media platform users, sparking a wave of reactions online
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A Nigerian mother set social media buzzing when she answered a viral question with a proud throwback photo of her son, only for his full name to end up stealing the entire spotlight.
On August 29, 2026, Omobolanle Ayinke quoted a tweet that asked: "Have you ever won anything in your life? If yes, what was it?"
Her response was brief but unmistakably proud.
"Let me brag about my son," she wrote, "he won best overall student and bagged scholarship last year."
The boy named Zeus
Alongside the caption, she shared a photograph of herself and her son, taken in 2025, in which the young boy held a presentation board bearing his achievement and his full name: Selah Zohraan Zeus.
While the scholarship win drew applause, it was the name that stopped most readers mid-scroll. The combination of Selah, Zohraan, and Zeus struck commenters as both striking and unexpected, and the reactions came pouring in almost immediately.
See the original tweet that got people talking below:
Nigerians react to Selah Zohraan Zeus
@MdFTMGroup said:
"You named him Zeus and expect him not to spark? Congrats young man."
@KadiriSamson7 said:
"Congratulations to your son more to come . But how would a Nigerian be bearing the name zeus 😐."
@i_Nimrald said:
"Somebody named 'Zeus' can never be an ordinary, kudos to the champ."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady's name had generated a buzz on social media.
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Lady trends due to her unique name
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had gone viral owing to her unusual name.
It all started after her twin sister, Promise, released their photo on the platform and stated their names while participating in a challenge that required twins to flaunt themselves online.
In a tweet on February 9, Promise shared a picture taken with her twin and stated their names.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng