Yinka Ayefele called out singer Ola Best at a live event, accusing him of taking thrift contributions and fleeing to Canada

The encounter followed Woli Arole's earlier video calling out an unnamed thrift collector who allegedly went missing with members' funds

Ola Best knelt before Ayefele on stage and pleaded with him not to expose the matter publicly

A lighthearted but pointed confrontation between gospel music heavyweight Yinka Ayefele and singer Ola Best has been making the rounds online, giving the public a face to attach to the thrift money drama that Woli Arole stirred up weeks ago.

The comedian-turned-cleric had previously released a video urging their group's thrift collector to come clean and return funds he allegedly collected before going quiet. That mystery figure has now been unmasked as singer Ola Best.

Reactions as Yinka Ayefele confronts Ola Best live on stage over thrift saga. Photo credit@yinkaayefele/@olabest

Source: Instagram

Ayefele turns live performance into a verdict

The dramatic moment unfolded on Monday, 31 August 2026, when Ola Best approached Yinka Ayefele's stage during a live performance to pay his respects, prostrating before the veteran musician in the traditional manner. Ayefele, however, was not about to let the moment pass quietly.

The music star launched into an impromptu song, weaving in accusations that Ola Best had collected contributions from the group and taken the money with him to Canada instead of distributing it to members.

Yinka Ayefele confronts a thrift collector on stage. Photo credit@yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

Ayefele declared that God had caught up with the singer and that a full refund was inevitable. He even called on security personnel at the event to detain Ola Best over the alleged debt.

In response, a visibly amused but clearly uncomfortable Ola Best pleaded with Ayefele not to make the matter so public, at one point insisting the money in question actually belonged to his father and that he should simply be allowed to keep it.

Here is the Instagram video of Yinka Ayefele and Ola Best singing about the controversial theft collection below:

Fans react to the viral clip

The exchange quickly spread across social media, drawing laughter and admiration in equal measure, with many noting how seamlessly Ayefele's band and backing vocalists rolled with the unscripted moment.

@greatmantakit wrote:

"This is so funny. This actually really increased the fame Ola best!"

@sir_kenayo noted:

"One thing about this ajo thing is sha that I now know someone is called Ola Best."

@olayinka_gold_ commented:

"So sweet when you see people that know music e no too hard to recognize them."

@officialyomiafrica wrote:

"This guy never disappoint, talent na water olabestofficial "

@sirsuto added:

"God bless the back up singers...They matched their energy."

@mygbagada observed:

"Unrehearsed but very perfect - the backup singers and instrumentalists"

@phummysarah2 summed it up:

"Woli Arole is truly a prophet… his comedy has added value the glory of Olabest… comedy turned to reality"

Yinka Ayefele speaks about walking again

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian gospel singer and music star Yinka Ayefele shared an emotional moment with his triplets in a video posted on social media.

In the clip, one of his children, Richard, asked his father why he could not walk, prompting Ayefele to open up about the incident that changed his life.

The singer explained that he lost his ability to stand and walk after sustaining injuries in a serious accident many years ago. His heartfelt response to his son offered a glimpse into his journey and the circumstances that led to his continued use of a wheelchair.

Source: Legit.ng