Bobrisky marked his 35th birthday on August 31, 2026, by posting stunning photos on Instagram

The controversial crossdresser dismissed any fixation on his age with a bold, cryptic caption

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and fiery reactions

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, rang in his 35th birthday on Monday, August 31, 2026, with a declaration that age means nothing when you look the part.

The Lagos socialite took to Instagram to mark the milestone, posting a series of eye-catching birthday photos alongside a caption that left little room for debate about how he feels about growing older.

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky marks his 35th birthday with glamorous new photos and a confident age statement. Photo: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Rather than dwell on the number, Bobrisky brushed off any commentary around his age entirely, suggesting that his appearance speaks louder than any figure on a birth certificate.

Bobrisky's bold birthday caption

The caption carried a double message: a dismissal of age as a defining measure, and a quiet nod to his sense of rising worth and status over time.

In his own words, the crossdresser wrote:

"31? 35? Baby, the age is irrelevant when you look like this. 😮‍💨

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 💕"

Fans flooded the comment section of Bobrisky, fondly called Mummy of Lagos, with congratulatory messages.

Check out Bobrisky's 35th birthday celebration message and pictures in the Instagram post below:

Fans and celebrities celebrate Bobrisky on his 35th birthday

Bobrisky's birthday post on Instagram quickly drew a wave of responses from fans and fellow public figures.

Here are some of the comments:

@officialbisola_ commented:

"Happy birthday darling ❤️"

@elizabethdaqueen gushed:

"Happy Birthday gorgeous this is stunning I mean stunning spectacular ✨💎☀️💛"

@s.t.e.p.h.y.b celebrated:

"Ahh Bob of the most high Happy Birthday Mummy of lagosss❤️❤️"

@kallykuhn joked:

"Mummy it's a lie..you are 16 joor cos you ate..😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍"

@realgolden_01 reacted:

"Bob take it easy on us please You look super stunning 😍"

@bamskye_ wrote:

"Happy Birthday to you Mummy of Lagos"

@divayetty added:

"Happy birthday mummy of Lagossss❤️"

@consciousnarcissist wished:

"Joyeux Anniversaire! Wishing you a splendid day! ❤️"

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky celebrates his 35th birthday with eye-catching photos and a message about age. Photo: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky criticised Nigerians attacking KC Luxury after his arrest by NDLEA in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky criticised Nigerians who began attacking socialite KC Luxury only after his arrest by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), accusing them of hypocrisy and double standards.

Bobrisky said some people who previously praised and supported KC Luxury suddenly became vocal critics after his arrest over an alleged international drug network, following the NDLEA’s seizure of 184.5kg of hard drugs worth about $27.7 million, or approximately ₦39 billion, from a Lagos courier firm.

He also questioned the loyalty of KC Luxury’s close associates, who appeared to distance themselves from him following the arrest, insisting that genuine friends can condemn a person’s alleged actions while still standing by them, and argued that pretending to support someone before abandoning them during difficult times exposes a lack of loyalty and genuine friendship, regardless of the seriousness of the allegations.

Source: Legit.ng