A public affairs analyst has outlined 7 key areas Peter Obi must address to gain the trust of northern Nigerian voters ahead of the 2027 elections

The analyst warned that Obi's 2023 gains in North-Central and urban areas were not enough, with major gaps remaining in North-West and North-East rural regions

From security and the Almajiri system to running mate selection and campaign language, the recommendations target specific northern concerns

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the New Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential flag-bearer, faces a significant challenge winning over northern Nigeria.

A public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, has laid out a detailed roadmap for the former Anambra governor ahead of the 2027 election.

Okwuosa lists 7 key strategies for Peter Obi to win the trust of Northern voters before the 2027 election. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Instagram

Okwuosa argued that Obi must engage the North not as a single bloc but as three distinct regions — the North-West, North-East, and North-Central — each carrying its own religious, ethnic, and economic priorities.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend.

Security and economic revival top the list

Okwuosa said security remains the most pressing concern, noting that banditry, Boko Haram activity, and farmer-herder clashes have battered the North-East and North-West since 2009.

He called on Obi to present a credible plan that incorporates local vigilante groups, strengthens policing, and creates jobs to reduce criminal recruitment, stressing that voters need to believe the plan will work on the ground.

On the economy, the analyst pointed to the North's historically high poverty, illiteracy, and unemployment rates and urged Obi to outline concrete policies covering agriculture, irrigation, livestock, solid minerals, and support for small businesses.

He specifically mentioned reviving Kano's textile industry and restoring the region's abandoned dams and groundnut production as areas that align naturally with Obi's signature slogan, "From consumption to production."

Almajiri integration, running mate, and messaging

Okwuosa said Obi should also present a deliberate plan to bring Almajiri and Tsangaya schools into the formal education system, focusing on vocational training and basic literacy while working alongside emirs, Islamic scholars, and state governments, in the same way former President Goodluck Jonathan attempted.

On party structure, the analyst recommended a northern running mate, citing Rabiu Kwankwaso and his Kwankwasiyya movement as an example of someone who brings an existing support base.

He added that Obi must build party structures down to the ward level in all 19 northern states.

Okwuosa warned that the "we no dey give shishi" posture must be dropped, as proper funding is essential to mobilise voters and win elections in the region.

Okwuosa also urged Obi to conduct all northern campaigns in Hausa, use northern surrogates who can explain policies in local terms, and frame all messaging around national issues such as power, roads, health, and poverty rather than anything that could read as a southern or Igbo-centred agenda.

Countering the Biafra narrative

The analyst flagged one particular challenge: the perception in some northern communities that Obi intends to break up Nigeria.

He said Obi must actively counter this narrative by demonstrating policy depth on issues northern voters care about, including drought, desertification, cattle routes, and healthcare, while building visible coalitions with northern politicians, youth groups, and women's organisations across party lines.

Okwuosa noted that Obi made meaningful inroads in parts of North-Central and among urban and youth voters during the 2023 election but fell short in rural North-West and North-East areas.

He said closing that gap will require sustained ground work rather than media appearances alone.

"The North don't forget; they also don't forgive."

Okwuosa closed his analysis with a pointed reminder of what is at stake if Obi wins votes but fails to deliver on his promises.

Analyst outlines 7 crucial steps for winning northern Nigeria for Peter Obi. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

2027: Fresh prophecy drops on potential Winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Lagos-based pastor, Kingsley Okonofua, on Sunday, August 30, said he had a vision about the outcome of Nigeria's 2027 presidential election.

The prophecy also featured former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi in separate circumstances.

Okonofua claimed that Atiku disagreed with the 2027 election.

Source: Legit.ng