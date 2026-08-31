Nollywood actor Zubby Michael and football legend Nwankwo Kanu crossed paths at socialite The Vintage's birthday party over the weekend

The candid clip of the two stars greeting each other warmly inside the upscale venue quickly caught fire online

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments, reacting to the unexpected meeting between screen royalty and football royalty

A video capturing the moment Nollywood actor Zubby Michael and retired football icon Nwankwo Kanu exchanged warm greetings at a high-profile birthday party has set the internet abuzz.

The footage, filmed over the weekend at socialite The Vintage's birthday celebration, shows the two stars meeting inside a chandelier-lit banquet hall, surrounded by elegantly dressed guests.

Fans react as Zubby Michael shares a moment with football legend Nwankwo Kanu. Credit: @zubbymichael, @kanunwankwo

Source: Instagram

The candid clip captures the genuine warmth between the actor and the former Super Eagles striker, with both men appearing relaxed and in good spirits amid the festive atmosphere.

Two Icons, One Frame

Zubby Michael is one of Nollywood's most recognised faces, celebrated for his commanding screen presence and prolific output in the Nigerian film industry.

Nwankwo Kanu, on the other hand, remains one of Africa's greatest footballers, having won the UEFA Champions League with Ajax, collected back-to-back African Footballer of the Year awards, and led Nigeria to Olympic gold in 1996.

The sight of the two figures sharing a moment in the same room was enough to send fans into a frenzy, with many pointing out just how much star power the gathering held.

Watch the moment Zubby Michael and Kanu greet each other at The Vintage's party:

Fans React to Zubby Michael, Nwankwo Kanu Viral Clip

The clip drew enthusiastic responses from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Here are some of the comments:

@izutech_1 wrote:

"Zm I count the dollar, I Dey wait for you for Asaba for my own 100 dollar 🙌🙌🙌"

@bensonokonkwo_official_ reacted:

"👏👏Eze🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌"

@riyanxeally commented:

"The Legend Kanu 🔥😍and Zm 😍."

@mayor_fx030 said:

"Zubby 🔥 man no d like general outfit 😂"

@hypeman_xpecial wrote:

"Mannest actor ZM🙌❤️."

@dr_evanschima added:

"Greatness in one video 👏😍."

Zubby Michael shows love to football legend Nwankwo Kanu in viral video. Credit: @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Zubby Michael clashes with Isbea U

Legit.ng earlier reported that an amusing video emerged online, showing Zubby Michael clashing with comedian Isbae U during an episode of his show, 'On Curiosity Made Me Ask.'

The altercation took place amid a tense discussion, leading Zubby to lose his temper with Isbae U. As usual, Isbae U invited Zubby to his show and bombarded him with provocative questions.

One of the questions was why Zubby doesn't take part in real-life armed robberies, instead just portraying them in his films.

Source: Legit.ng