Alhaji Muhammad Bello Aliyu Goronyo, factional PDP chairman in Sokoto, submitted a resignation letter dated August 30, 2026

Goronyo cited personal reasons for his exit from the party, requesting that his name be struck from the membership register

The resignation comes as the PDP in Sokoto State grapples with a deepening leadership crisis and factional divisions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto State - Alhaji Muhammad Bello Aliyu Goronyo, who served as the factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State under the Tanimu Turaki-led camp, has formally quit the party.

Goronyo cited personal reasons for his departure, offering no further elaboration on the specific circumstances behind the move.

Sokoto factional PDP chairman resigns from the party. Photo credit: PDP

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Goronyo addressed his resignation letter to the PDP Chairman of Goronyo Ward in Goronyo Local Government Area on August 30, 2026.

He stated that the decision takes effect the following day, Monday, August 31, 2026.

"I hereby formally notify you of my intention to resign my membership of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Goronyo Ward, Goronyo Local Government Area, effective from today, 31st August, 2026.

"The reason for my resignation is purely personal," he wrote.

Goronyo thanks PDP leadership on his way out

Despite the circumstances of his exit, Goronyo expressed appreciation for the time he spent within the party's structures.

"I wish to thank the party leadership and members for the opportunity to serve and for the experiences gained during my period of membership," he said in the letter.

He also formally asked the party to accept the letter as sufficient notice of his resignation and to delete his name from its membership register.

Resignation amid Sokoto PDP crisis

Goronyo's exit from the PDP arrives at a turbulent moment for the party in Sokoto State.

The party has been grappling with an internal leadership crisis that has split members into rival factions, with Goronyo himself aligned to one of those blocs.

His resignation adds to the pressure on the PDP in Sokoto as the party tries to manage ongoing divisions ahead of the 2027 general election cycle.

"Effective from today": Goronyo's resignation shakes Sokoto's PDP landscape

Source: Original

Sylva announces resignation from APC

Recall that former Bayelsa state governor Timipre Sylva submitted his resignation letter to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Ward 4, Brass LGA.

Sylva, believed to be a founding member of the APC, disclosed that he exited the ruling party after wide consultations with family, associates and colleagues.

The ex-governor is currently facing EFCC charges and is named as a suspect in an alleged coup plot against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Former PDP governorship candidate resigns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that PDP's two-time Ondo governorship candidate Eyitayo Jegede submitted a resignation letter dated August 7 to his ward chairman.

Jegede addressed the letter to the party chairman in Owode/Imuagun Ward 11, Akure South Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria obtained the resignation letter on Thursday in Akure.

Source: Legit.ng