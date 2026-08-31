Nollywood actress Bimbo Adebayo publicly reached out to senior colleague Itele D Icon after nearly a year of silence between them

In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, August 31, 2026, Bimbo admitted she was deeply hurt but chose to put her pride aside

Itele D Icon responded within an hour, and veteran actress Faithia Williams also weighed in on the public reconciliation

Nollywood actress Bimbo Adebayo has stepped forward to address her months-long falling out with Ibrahim Yekini, popularly known as Itele D Icon, in a heartfelt Instagram post that quickly drew attention across the entertainment community.

Writing on Monday, August 31, 2026, Bimbo Adebayo acknowledged Itele as a senior colleague, brother and friend, and extended an olive branch after what she described as almost a year of hurt, pride and things left unsaid.

Bimbo Adebayo reaches out to Itele as Nollywood colleagues move toward reconciliation. Photo: officialbimboadebayo/iteledicon01

Source: Instagram

Rather than point fingers or assign blame, she focused entirely on seeking forgiveness and restoring peace.

"For Almost A Year, There's Been Silence Between Us… A Whole Year Of Hurt, Pride And Things Left Unsaid… Even Though I Was Deeply Hurt By What Happened… But Today, I Have Come To Realize That Holding On To Pain Only Keeps The Wound Open," she wrote.

Actress Bimbo Adebayo's full message to actor Itele D Icon

The actress was keen to clarify that nobody pressured her into making the post.

"I'm Not Making This Post Bcos Someone Ask Me To Oooo, Before God And Man!" She added that the motivation was purely personal, driven by the weight of prolonged silence and the realisation that life is fleeting.

She also addressed her own reputation for toughness.

"For Everyone That Knows Me, Knows I'm OMO LILE! But Some Battles Are Not Worth Winning… Sometimes All Your Heart Truly Want Is PEACE."

Bimbo Adebayo directed her apology at Itele's Instagram handle, @iteledicon01, and urged followers who felt moved to tag him in the post and pray for reconciliation between them.

Nollywood actress Bimbo Adebayo reconciles with Itele after year-long disagreement. Photo: officialbimboadebayo/iteledicon01

Source: Instagram

Itele D Icon accepts Bimbo Adebayo's apology

The response from Itele D Icon came swiftly. Roughly an hour after Bimbo Adebayo published her post, he replied in her comment section with a warm acceptance.

"It's all gone, my sister. ❤️ It's not that deep, it was just a misunderstanding. No hard feelings at all. Let's leave it all in the past and move forward in peace. 🙏 May God forgives us all ❤️," he wrote.

Veteran actress Faithia Williams also reacted to the moment, writing:

"Bimbo this is really nice of you.. Appreciate you more.. Itele, thank you.. Let love lead 💯👏❤️"

Check out actress Bimbo Adebayo's post, Itele D Icon's response, and Faithia Williams comment below:

Itele D Icon celebrates Koleoso’s 100m views

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Ibrahim Yekini, aka Itele, announced that his movie Koleoso had surpassed 100 million YouTube views.

He described the milestone as a historic achievement for Nollywood, Africa and Yoruba culture while crediting his team, family and fans for the film’s success.

Several Nollywood stars, including Femi Adebayo, Toyin Abraham, Eniola Ajao and Destiny Etiko, congratulated Itele on the record.

Source: Legit.ng