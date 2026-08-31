“Some Battles Are Not Worth Winning”: Bimbo Adebayo Breaks Silence on Feud With Itele, He Responds
- Nollywood actress Bimbo Adebayo publicly reached out to senior colleague Itele D Icon after nearly a year of silence between them
- In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, August 31, 2026, Bimbo admitted she was deeply hurt but chose to put her pride aside
- Itele D Icon responded within an hour, and veteran actress Faithia Williams also weighed in on the public reconciliation
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Nollywood actress Bimbo Adebayo has stepped forward to address her months-long falling out with Ibrahim Yekini, popularly known as Itele D Icon, in a heartfelt Instagram post that quickly drew attention across the entertainment community.
Writing on Monday, August 31, 2026, Bimbo Adebayo acknowledged Itele as a senior colleague, brother and friend, and extended an olive branch after what she described as almost a year of hurt, pride and things left unsaid.
Rather than point fingers or assign blame, she focused entirely on seeking forgiveness and restoring peace.
"For Almost A Year, There's Been Silence Between Us… A Whole Year Of Hurt, Pride And Things Left Unsaid… Even Though I Was Deeply Hurt By What Happened… But Today, I Have Come To Realize That Holding On To Pain Only Keeps The Wound Open," she wrote.
Actress Bimbo Adebayo's full message to actor Itele D Icon
The actress was keen to clarify that nobody pressured her into making the post.
"I'm Not Making This Post Bcos Someone Ask Me To Oooo, Before God And Man!" She added that the motivation was purely personal, driven by the weight of prolonged silence and the realisation that life is fleeting.
She also addressed her own reputation for toughness.
"For Everyone That Knows Me, Knows I'm OMO LILE! But Some Battles Are Not Worth Winning… Sometimes All Your Heart Truly Want Is PEACE."
Bimbo Adebayo directed her apology at Itele's Instagram handle, @iteledicon01, and urged followers who felt moved to tag him in the post and pray for reconciliation between them.
Itele D Icon accepts Bimbo Adebayo's apology
The response from Itele D Icon came swiftly. Roughly an hour after Bimbo Adebayo published her post, he replied in her comment section with a warm acceptance.
"It's all gone, my sister. ❤️ It's not that deep, it was just a misunderstanding. No hard feelings at all. Let's leave it all in the past and move forward in peace. 🙏 May God forgives us all ❤️," he wrote.
Veteran actress Faithia Williams also reacted to the moment, writing:
"Bimbo this is really nice of you.. Appreciate you more.. Itele, thank you.. Let love lead 💯👏❤️"
Check out actress Bimbo Adebayo's post, Itele D Icon's response, and Faithia Williams comment below:
Itele D Icon celebrates Koleoso’s 100m views
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Ibrahim Yekini, aka Itele, announced that his movie Koleoso had surpassed 100 million YouTube views.
He described the milestone as a historic achievement for Nollywood, Africa and Yoruba culture while crediting his team, family and fans for the film’s success.
Several Nollywood stars, including Femi Adebayo, Toyin Abraham, Eniola Ajao and Destiny Etiko, congratulated Itele on the record.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.