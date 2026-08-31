An eyewitness who survived the Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX attack in Lekki on August 29 has spoken out about what transpired inside the premises

The survivor said armed men blocked the only exit, forcing patrons to hide in bathrooms as the attackers moved through the cinema

Filmhouse Cinemas condemned the attack and confirmed an investigation is ongoing, while the eyewitness criticised the emergency response at the scene

A survivor of the deadly attack at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX in Lekki, Lagos state, has given a chilling account of how moviegoers were trapped inside the premises for over an hour on Saturday, August 29, 2026, as armed men took control of the exits.

Two people reportedly lost their lives following the machete-wielding attack on a security operative and another individual at the cinema.

Lekki FilmHouse attack leaves two dead as eyewitness recounts frightening experience. Photo: general_somto/imax

Source: Twitter

The exact motive behind the violence was not immediately clear, though the eyewitness later shared a chilling detail about the attacker's intended target.

What the eyewitness saw inside the Cinema

Speaking in a video that circulated on social media on August 30, the survivor said the attack began around 1 am after she had gone to watch a film in Lekki Phase I.

"Last night I went to Lekki Phase One to watch a movie. Around 1am, we were held hostage by two armed men. The attackers blocked the only entry, so we were forced to run into the bathrooms and pray. I have not known fear like that in my life. These men were trigger happy. The entire ordeal lasted about an hour," she said.

She described how the assailants moved through the premises wielding weapons, injuring patrons in the process.

According to the lady, one man was stabbed, and the situation worsened when bystanders, unaware of first-aid protocol, pulled the knife from his chest in an attempt to help him.

"At this point, he had already bled out. Because innocent passers-by pulled out the knife in his chest, thinking it could save his life. But he bled out," she recounted.

She added that it took roughly 35 minutes for a vehicle to be arranged to transport the injured man to the nearest hospital, describing the delay as critical.

Lekki FilmHouse attack sparks concern as eyewitness details ordeal of trapped moviegoers. Photo: general_somto/imax

Source: Instagram

No emergency exits, no law enforcement

The survivor was particularly critical of what she described as a complete failure in emergency preparedness at the venue, pointing to the absence of designated escape routes, on-site medical services, and timely police intervention.

"No emergency exit. No emergency services. No law enforcement to come to our rescue," she said.

She also noted that the lack of basic knowledge about responding to stab wounds among those present directly contributed to one of the deaths.

"Nobody knew what to do in the event of a stab wound. Nobody knew not to pull out that knife, [which] cost the life of that man," she said.

Perhaps the most unsettling revelation came after the attacker was apprehended.

According to the eyewitness, the suspect admitted that one of the victims had been deliberately targeted:

"When they eventually caught the attacker, he mentioned that that particular man was his target."

Following the incident, Filmhouse Cinemas issued a statement condemning the attack, describing it as deeply saddening.

The cinema operator confirmed that an investigation is underway and commended the deceased for their bravery, stating that their actions helped contain the situation and restore safety at the premises.

Watch the female eyewitness speak about the Lekki FilmHouse attack that claimed lives below:

What Toyin Abraham said about Bukky Wright's movie premiere

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham penned a congratulatory message to her senior colleague Bukky Wright on the success of the premiere of her movie 'The Return of Omotara Johnson.'

Recall that Wright celebrated the premiere of her highly anticipated movie on Sunday, July 5, in Lagos, while the movie is set to hit cinemas nationwide on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Videos from the star-studded event, which made waves on social media, showed Toyin Abraham, Faithia Balogun, Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, and others showing up in style to support Wright.

Source: Legit.ng