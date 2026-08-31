OAU Student Union Vice President Celebrates Sign-Out in Native Attire, Photo Trends on X
- Iyanuoluwa Falade, the vice president of the Obafemi Awolowo University Student Union, marked her sign-out on August 30, 2026
- She shared a post on X the night before her sign-out, expressing excitement about the milestone ahead
- Photos from her Thanksgiving service showing her in native attire caught attention and stirred reactions on X
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Iyanuoluwa Falade, the Vice President of the Great Ife Students' Union at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), marked a significant personal milestone on 30 August 2026 as she celebrated her sign-out, bringing her undergraduate journey at the institution to a close.
The night before the event, Falade, who posts on X as @Iyanu_FamyiouG, teased her followers with a post that read:
"Nobody knows tomorrow ke? Tomorrow is my Sign out. 🥳"
The message captured the anticipation and joy that comes with one of the most awaited moments in a Nigerian university student's academic calendar.
OAU SU VP marks major milestone
Following the sign-out, Falade marked the occasion with a Thanksgiving service on a Sunday, sharing images from the celebration on X. She appeared in native attire for the occasion, a choice that drew attention and warm reactions from her followers online.
Her post captioned:
"Fyb Thanksgiving service."
This quickly gathered momentum, accumulating over 2,700 views, 141 likes, and 13 retweets within hours of going up.
Sign-out ceremonies hold deep cultural significance within Nigerian universities, serving as a formal send-off for final-year students before they transition out of campus life. For student union leaders, the moment carries added weight, as it marks the end of both an academic and a public service chapter.
See the OAU final-year student's post that started the celebration on X below:
OAU student celebrates, displays award
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a fresh OAU graduate, took to X to announce his graduation after five years at Obafemi Awolowo University.
Alongside his graduation announcement, Subomi shared photos of the multiple awards he collected during his time at the institution.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng