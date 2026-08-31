Iyanuoluwa Falade, the vice president of the Obafemi Awolowo University Student Union, marked her sign-out on August 30, 2026

She shared a post on X the night before her sign-out, expressing excitement about the milestone ahead

Photos from her Thanksgiving service showing her in native attire caught attention and stirred reactions on X

Iyanuoluwa Falade, the Vice President of the Great Ife Students' Union at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), marked a significant personal milestone on 30 August 2026 as she celebrated her sign-out, bringing her undergraduate journey at the institution to a close.

The night before the event, Falade, who posts on X as @Iyanu_FamyiouG, teased her followers with a post that read:

"Nobody knows tomorrow ke? Tomorrow is my Sign out. 🥳"

OAU SU vice president signs out. photo stirs reactions on X. Photo credit: @Iyanu_FamyiouG/X

Source: Twitter

The message captured the anticipation and joy that comes with one of the most awaited moments in a Nigerian university student's academic calendar.

OAU SU VP marks major milestone

Following the sign-out, Falade marked the occasion with a Thanksgiving service on a Sunday, sharing images from the celebration on X. She appeared in native attire for the occasion, a choice that drew attention and warm reactions from her followers online.

Her post captioned:

"Fyb Thanksgiving service."

This quickly gathered momentum, accumulating over 2,700 views, 141 likes, and 13 retweets within hours of going up.

Sign-out ceremonies hold deep cultural significance within Nigerian universities, serving as a formal send-off for final-year students before they transition out of campus life. For student union leaders, the moment carries added weight, as it marks the end of both an academic and a public service chapter.

See the OAU final-year student's post that started the celebration on X below:

OAU student celebrates, displays award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a fresh OAU graduate, took to X to announce his graduation after five years at Obafemi Awolowo University.

Alongside his graduation announcement, Subomi shared photos of the multiple awards he collected during his time at the institution.

Source: Legit.ng