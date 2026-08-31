Wizkid’s Move After Daughter’s Colourful Gift Leaves Fans Curious As Picture Trends
- Wizkid's daughter Morayo Balogun made a handmade footprint trophy art piece dedicated to her father over the weekend
- The singer shared the heartwarming craft on his Instagram story channel, triggering an immediate wave of fan reactions online
- Fans noticed something curious about the post shortly after it went up, sparking even more conversation in the comments
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Afrobeats superstar Wizkid melted hearts over the weekend after sharing a colourful handmade gift from his daughter, Morayo Balogun, on his Instagram story channel.
The craft showed a footprint painted yellow in the shape of a trophy cup, with the words "BEST Daddy EVER!" written boldly across it.
Morayo's name appeared on the piece alongside a small red heart, suggesting the artwork was put together as a Father's Day tribute.
Wizkid reposted the gift to his story, letting fans in on the sweet moment.
It did not take long for screenshots to spread across social media, with followers gushing over the thoughtful gesture from his daughter.
See the Instagram post of Wizkid's gift from his daughter:
Fans React to Wizkid's Swift Move
What added an extra layer of excitement for followers was the fact that the post appeared to have been deleted shortly after it went up, with several fans noting they had rushed to check it only to find it already gone.
Legit.ng compiled a selection of fan reactions below:
@goldluxe02 wrote:
"Say anything about him but he enjoys being a father 😍"
@heis_feranmi01 commented:
"I See Notification, Make I Go Check, Baba Don Delete Ham 😂"
@blessing__dc said:
"I receive notifications before I reach there wiz don delete ham 😂"
@elviscornelobi shared:
"The ultimate trophy ❤️👏"
@samuellagini reacted:
"See as song sweet Omo 😍"
@balogun_of__lagos wrote:
"Another Album cover 😁."
@eddiblesbyduchess_001 added:
"Surround Wiz with so much love Baby Mo"
Car dealer debunks rumours about Wizkid
Legit.ng previously reported that a car dealer, Polanco, addressed viral rumours about Wizkid's Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
Rumour mills claimed the singer was yet to pay the debt he had incurred on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale sports car. Others claimed Wizkid only rented it, as the expensive car had been posted for sale again.
The car dealer, who described Wizkid as one of their valued customers, said he was not indebted to them in any way.
"Wizkid paid the full purchase price of the car in cash, has no debt, and the Ferrari is not rented," Polanco confirmed.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.