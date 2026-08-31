Denmark published the specific age window a young person must fall within to qualify for a permanent residence permit under lenient requirements

The Danish government stated that applicants must have turned 18 to be eligible for the special category of permanent residence

Anyone who has already turned 19 is disqualified from applying under the lenient requirements meant for young people

Denmark has set a strict age window for young people hoping to secure a permanent residence permit under lenient requirements, and missing the cut-off by even a year makes the difference.

According to information published on the official Danish government website, an applicant must have turned 18 to qualify for a permanent residence permit under the country's lenient requirements for young people.

Denmark states age requirement for young people seeking permanent residence. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Denmark's age window for young applicants

However, the eligibility window closes sharply at the next birthday.

The website states:

"You must have turned 18 in order to qualify for a permanent residence permit. If you have turned 19, you cannot be granted a permanent residence permit under lenient requirements."

This means the qualifying age is narrow by design. A young person who has reached 18 but has not yet celebrated their 19th birthday sits within the eligible period. Once that 19th birthday passes, the door to the lenient-requirements route closes permanently, and the applicant would need to meet the standard criteria for a permanent residence permit instead.

Denmark: What this means for young people

The distinction matters significantly for young migrants or residents who may be approaching the age threshold without realising how tight the window is. Missing the 18-to-19 age bracket means losing access to a specific, more accessible pathway that Denmark has made available only to those in that narrow range.

The Danish government's position makes clear that age is a hard eligibility factor in this category, not a guideline. Applicants are advised to be aware of their exact age at the time of application and to plan accordingly, given that no exceptions appear to exist for those who have already turned 19.

Denmark announces work permit exemptions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark had published five social benefits that foreigners on certain work permits cannot access.

The restrictions also apply to eligible family members accompanying foreign workers under schemes such as the Positive List, Pay Limit Scheme and Fast-track Scheme.

Source: Legit.ng