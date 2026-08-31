Emily Blunt has two sisters: Felicity and Susannah Blunt. Felicity, the eldest sibling, is a prominent literary agent who famously married actor Stanley Tucci. Susannah, the youngest of the four Blunt children, is a veterinarian and opera singer who keeps firmly out of the public eye.

Emily Blunt, Sebastian Blunt, and Felicity Blunt (L-R) attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. Photo: Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Emily Blunt has three siblings: sisters Felicity and Susannah and brother Sebastian.

Felicity, the eldest, is a literary agent at Curtis Brown and is married to actor Stanley Tucci.

and is married to actor Stanley Tucci. Felicity has been married to Tucci since 2012. The couple share two children: son Matteo Oliver, born 25 January 2015, and daughter Emilia Giovanna, born 19 April 2018.

The youngest of the siblings, Susannah, stays out of the limelight. In a February 2020 interview with Harper's Bazaar , Emily revealed that her sister "Suzie" is not only a talented veterinarian, but also "an incredible opera singer."

In a February 2020 interview with , Emily revealed that her sister "Suzie" is not only a talented veterinarian, but also "an incredible opera singer." Their father, Oliver, is a prominent barrister and King's Counsel (KC) overseeing murder, terrorism, drug, and fraud cases at Furnival Chambers in London.

Who are Emily Blunt's sisters?

The British actress was born on 23 February 1983 in London as the second of four children, joining older sister Felicity Blunt and parents Oliver and Joanna Blunt. They were followed around a decade later by younger brother Sebastian, who is also an actor, and youngest sister Susannah.

Emily and her siblings grew up in Roehampton, a small borough located on the outskirts of London. Felicity entered publishing, Emily became a major actress, Sebastian pursued acting and writing, and Susannah moved into veterinary medicine.

Felicity Blunt: the literary agent who married Stanley Tucci

Full name Felicity Blunt Nationality British Profession Literary agent Agency Curtis Brown, London Spouse Stanley Tucci (married 2012) Children Matteo Oliver Tucci, Emilia Giovanna Tucci

Her career in publishing

Felicity Blunt, Emily's eldest sister, has made a name for herself as a literary agent, representing some notable authors. She first trained as a barrister before interning at both the Wylie Agency and Curtis Brown. She officially joined Curtis Brown in 2005 and began her career assisting Vivienne Schuster.

Among the fiction clients she has signed as debuts are Rosamund Lupton (Sister), Tamar Cohen (The Mistress' Revenge), Renée Knight (Disclaimer), and Jessica Cornwell (The Serpent Papers). She also represents the literary estate of Daphne du Maurier.

She worked as an executive producer on the adaptation of Rivals for Disney+. That credit underlines how her publishing instincts now extend into screen production as well.

How Felicity met Stanley Tucci

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci attend the "Finding Harmony: A King's Vision" Windsor Castle Premiere at Windsor Castle on 28 January 2026 in Windsor, England. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

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The story of how Felicity met her husband is tied directly to Emily's career. Tucci and Felicity first met at the 2006 premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, which Emily stars in alongside Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep. At the time, Tucci's then-wife, Kate, had been undergoing treatment for breast cancer — and she actually conversed with Felicity at the premiere.

As Tucci later told the WTF With Marc Maron podcast in 2021:

Felicity — Emily's sister, my wife — she and Kate talked at the premiere that night and I have a photo of them together, which is so odd.

Tucci and Felicity later crossed paths at Emily Blunt's wedding to John Krasinski in 2010, held at George Clooney's house in Lake Como, Italy.

Stanley's first wife, Kate, had tragically succumbed to cancer at age 47 in April 2009. Tucci and Felicity became engaged in 2011 after a year of dating.

Stanley later revealed that he almost called things off:

I was afraid to get into a relationship and I kept trying to break it off. I'm 21 years older than she is and I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life! But I knew that this was an incredibly special person.

The wedding

Stanley Tucci married Felicity Blunt twice in 2012: first, in a small civil ceremony in August, then in a larger, more star-studded event at London's Middle Temple Hall a month later.

Emily served as a bridesmaid while Steve Buscemi served as Tucci's best man. The star-studded event drew celebrity guests including Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Patricia Clarkson, and Colin Firth.

Felicity and Emily's bond

Speaking with The Guardian in July 2023, Felicity said that their proximity in age strengthened their sisterly bond as teenagers. Felicity said:

We were fellow travelers through all the big moments.

In the same interview, Felicity called Emily "the best person I know," adding:

She's a good friend. She's a brilliant actress. She's loving. She doesn't have anything to prove.

Does Stanley Tucci have children with Emily Blunt's sister?

Yes. The couple share two children: son Matteo Oliver, born 25 January 2015, and daughter Emilia Giovanna, born 19 April 2018. Felicity is also a stepmother to Tucci's three kids from his first marriage: fraternal twins Nicolo and Isabel, and a daughter named Camilla.

Susannah Blunt: the private veterinarian and opera singer

Sebastian Blunt attends "The Crown" Finale Celebration at The Royal Festival Hall on December 05, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Lia Toby

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Susannah is the youngest sibling in the Blunt family and maintains a deliberately private life. She was born in the mid-to-late 1980s in London, but her exact birth date has not been shared publicly.

One of the strongest publicly reported facts about Susannah is that she works as a veterinarian. This detail has been reported in connection with Emily Blunt's comments, where Emily described her sister "Suzie" as a talented veterinarian.

Emily also described her as "an incredible opera singer," and the two sisters sang together at Felicity and Tucci's 2012 wedding.

There are no verified details about any public-facing career, and no verified social media accounts are linked to her; references online are sparse and often indirect. Susannah has chosen a life entirely separate from Hollywood, and her family appears to respect that choice.

Sebastian Blunt: the brother who acts alongside Emily

Emily's siblings are not limited to her two sisters. Sebastian Blunt is a British actor best known as the younger brother of actress Emily Blunt. While Emily has become a major Hollywood name, Sebastian has followed his own path in acting through a mix of television, film, and theatre work.

He has appeared in The Crown, Edge of Tomorrow, Jungle Cruise, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and Last Light. In The Crown Season 6, he played Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh.

Who is Emily Blunt's older sister?

Emily Blunt's older sister is Felicity Blunt. Emily is the second of four children born to Oliver and Joanna Blunt in London. Felicity is the eldest child and works as a literary agent at Curtis Brown.

Are Felicity Blunt and Emily Blunt twins?

No. Emily was born on 23 February 1983 as the second of four children. Felicity is the eldest, followed by Emily, then younger brother Sebastian and youngest sister Susannah. The two sisters are close in age but are not twins.

Does Stanley Tucci have children with Emily Blunt's sister?

Yes. Felicity has been married to Tucci since 2012, and the couple share two children: son Matteo Oliver, born 25 January 2015, and daughter Emilia Giovanna, born 19 April 2018.

What does Susannah Blunt do for a living?

Emily revealed to Harper's Bazaar in February 2020 that Susannah worked as a veterinarian and was also "an incredible opera singer," even noting that she and Susannah sang at Felicity and Stanley's 2012 wedding.

What is Felicity Blunt's job?

Felicity Blunt first trained as a barrister before joining Curtis Brown Literary Agency in 2005. Over the years, she has represented authors of fiction, non-fiction, and cookbooks, building a portfolio that has made a significant contribution to modern literature.

Emily Blunt comes from a remarkable family. Felicity, the eldest, is a literary agent at Curtis Brown and is married to actor Stanley Tucci — a relationship that began at the premiere of Emily's own film. Susannah, the youngest, has built a quiet life as a veterinarian and opera singer, far from the Hollywood spotlight. Together, the Blunt siblings reflect a family where talent takes many different shapes.

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Source: Legit.ng