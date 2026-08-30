YouTube expands its 24/7 Stations feature, transforming video consumption into a television-like experience

Creators can build continuous channels from their existing content, increasing engagement and watch time

The move positions YouTube competitively against free ad-supported streaming platforms with a rich library of creator content

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

YouTube is taking its biggest step yet towards a television-style viewing experience, expanding its 24/7 Stations feature beyond music to include creator content, podcasts, media channels and more music artists.

The move could fundamentally change how audiences consume YouTube content, allowing viewers to tune into an always-on stream instead of constantly searching for individual videos.

YouTubers get more opportunities as YouTube launches 24/7 channels for content creators Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

YouTube first tested Stations during its coverage of Coachella 2026, where music-focused Stations gave fans continuous streams built around artists and the festival.

The company now appears ready to take the concept much further.

What are YouTube stations?

Stations are essentially YouTube's version of a traditional TV channel or a free ad-supported television (FAST) service.

Instead of choosing a specific video, viewers can select a Station and allow a continuous stream of related content to play automatically.

YouTube describes the experience as a more relaxed, "lean-back" way to watch content.

The feature also adds a social dimension because viewers can interact with other fans through live chat while the Station continues playing.

Stations can appear in YouTube's Home and Search feeds, giving viewers another way to discover content across mobile, desktop and connected TV devices.

Creators could get their own 24/7 channels

The biggest opportunity may be for YouTube creators with large video libraries.

Rather than relying only on individual uploads to attract viewers, creators could have their existing content packaged into a continuous Station.

Older videos, interviews, documentaries, comedy shows, podcasts and other evergreen material could potentially keep generating views long after their original publication.

In effect, a successful creator could begin to look less like someone running a video page and more like a television network operating around the clock.

That could make a creator's back catalogue significantly more valuable by creating additional opportunities for discovery, watch time, engagement and advertising.

Podcasts and media channels join the push

Podcasts are another major part of the expansion.

With video podcasts becoming increasingly important on YouTube, Stations could allow audiences to continuously watch episodes, clips and related programming without manually selecting each programme.

Media channels could similarly use the format to keep audiences watching a stream of their existing programming.

For viewers, the attraction is simple: press play and let YouTube decide what comes next.

YouTube is taking on FAST Platforms

The expansion also shows how aggressively YouTube is moving into territory traditionally occupied by television and streaming platforms.

Services built around FAST channels have popularised the idea of free, advertising-supported television where viewers simply choose a channel and watch.

YouTube already has something those platforms desperately need: a vast library of creator-generated content. Stations give the platform a way to package that library into a more familiar television experience.

Limited rollout, big potential

For now, YouTube is testing Stations with a limited number of creators, so the feature is not yet an open opportunity for every channel.

The expansion is available to viewers in most regions where YouTube operates, with Portugal, Switzerland and Türkiye listed as exceptions.

Still, the direction is clear. YouTube is no longer simply asking viewers, "What video do you want to watch?"

Content creators and podcasters get more opportunities as YouTube expands into 24/7 live channels. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

With Stations, it is increasingly asking, "Which channel do you want to watch?"

That subtle shift could reshape the platform's role in entertainment and give creators a powerful new way to turn years of content into an always-on viewing experience.

Netflix to launch 24/7 live TV channels

Legit.ng earlier reported that Netflix is reportedly preparing a major shift in its streaming strategy by exploring the launch of always-on live TV channels, a move that could intensify competition with traditional pay-TV providers such as DStv and GOtv while opening new revenue opportunities.

The reported initiative comes as the streaming giant looks for fresh ways to keep subscribers engaged amid signs that viewer activity is slowing and competition in the streaming industry continues to intensify.

Source: Legit.ng